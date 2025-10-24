Debbie Ohiri Marks 20 Years Of Cultural Excellence With ‘Iconic Concert’

It was a remarkable celebration of heritage, music, and artistry as celebrated folk artist, scholar, and cultural ambassador, Dr. Debbie Ohiri, hosted her landmark concert titled “20 Years Iconic Concert: A Celebration of Folk Music and Culture.” The event honoured two decades of Ohiri’s artistic journey and her unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting African heritage through music, theatre, and performance.

Held at Zehn Garros, Victoria Island, Lagos, the concert was a grand fusion of artistry, heritage, and innovation. It showcased Dr. Ohiri’s evolution as a performer and storyteller from her early beginnings in traditional folk expression to her present-day mastery that seamlessly blends indigenous authentic ity with contemporary creativity.

In her opening remarks, Ohiri expressed heartfelt gratitude to her supporters, collaborators, and audience, saying: “This celebration is not just about me, but about a journey one rooted in faith, resilience, and culture. For 20 years, I have carried the torch of African art, and tonight, I am humbled to share this legacy with all who believe in the power of our heritage.”

The evening featured breathtaking performances from notable artists, including Kent Edunjobi, Àrèmo Gemini, Oluchi Odii, Funmi Arewa, Temitope Fash, Yinka Erinle, and Shallom Matthew. Together, they delivered a mesmerising blend of folk chants, live instrumentation, and traditional dance, supported by DBO Productions, Dr. Ohiri’s performance company.

A deeply emotional highlight came when Dr. Ohiri paid tribute to her late father by bringing out his guitar untouched since his passing in 2009 beautifully played by the talented guitarist Jegzy, as she performed one of his original compositions in the Ishan language.

She also honoured her Ghanaian mother by performing one of her favorite songs in Twi, creating an unforgettable moment that bridged personal memory and cultural pride. The concert was attended by dignitaries, cultural custodians, industry leaders, and art enthusiasts, all gathered to celebrate a woman whose vision continues to shape Nigeria’s cultural narrative both locally and internationally.

Over the past two decades, Dr. Debbie Ohiri has built a remarkable career in performance, research, teaching, and advocacy for African performing arts. Through her dedication to the preservation of Yoruba oral traditions, folk music, and indigenous aesthetics, she has ensured that these timeless art forms remain vibrant in the contemporary creative space. As the evening concluded, the audience rose to a standing ovation, affirming Ohiri’s place as one of Nigeria’s foremost cultural icons a true testament to passion, purpose, and legacy.

An accomplished Nigerian folk musician, performance scholar, and creative visionary, Dr. Ohiri has for over two decades championed African cultural expression through music, theatre, and education. Her work bridges tradition and modernity, making her one of the leading voices in cultural preservation and creative innovation in Nigeria and beyond.