Debating The Genocide Allegation

The Network of African Christian Journalists (NACJourn) in conjunction with Elife Magazine recently hosted an international webinar titled “Genocide: Truth or Fiction,” where Nigerian Christian leaders like former Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), President, Rev Supo Ayokunle, Gospel musician, Pastor Panam Percy Paul; former CAN Chairman, Benue State, Archbishop Yimam Orkwar; former deputy speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rev. Femi Emmanuel Macedonia Initiative, Rev. Ladi Thompson and the Convener and President, Nacjourn, Dr. Bolá Adéwará, talked about the mass killings in Nigeria. ADEYEMI LAHANMI brings the report

It was a fiery debate among Nigeria’s top Christian leaders over a single, loaded word: genocide. At a recent gathering organized by Elife Magazine and the Network of African Christian Journalists, prominent clergy delivered starkly opposing views on whether the relentless killings targeting Christian communities across the country’s Middle Belt and beyond constitute genocide.

The disagreement reveals a deep fracture in how the church interprets the crisis and how it should respond, even as the death toll mounts.

The controversy was ignited by the comments of one of Nigeria’s most prominent Catholic clerics, Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese.

He argued that the horrific violence, regardless of scale, does not meet the strict legal definition of genocide. “You can kill 10 million people, and it won’t be genocide,” Archbishop Kukah recently stated, sparking widespread reaction.

His point, often met with outrage, is that the term “genocide” refers to a specific intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group in whole or in part—a specific intent he suggests is not the sole driver of Nigeria’s complex violence. This position was directly and emotionally challenged. many, as they thought it did not agree with what was happening in the country.

For many church leaders, the evidence is not in legal textbooks but in the mass graves of their congregations. Samson Ayokunle, former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Nigerian Baptist Convention, offered a visceral rebuttal to anyone denying the genocide.

“The issue of genocide can only be strange to somebody who does not have blood flowing in his veins and who is blind and deaf because of what is happening. One should not argue if there is genocide of Christians or not,” he said. Ayokunle recounted a personal, searing experience from a village in the Miango area of Plateau State: “I have experienced genocide with my naked eyes…

The Fulani bandits entered the village one night and killed 21 people. 20 were from my Baptist Church, and one was Methodist, and they were buried in mass graves.” When I wanted to go, no one advised me not to go, so what consumed them? will not consume me, but I said if I die, I die.

He described a devastating pattern of impunity and state failure, noting that after a mass burial, the attackers returned weeks later to “finish what they started,” with security forces allegedly absent. The security personnel advised the people to stay in a school so that they could defend themselves, but they were absent when the killers came.

“Even in Benue state, those who survived were maimed and body parts cut off. Even with our relief materials, can it return their body parts?” he asked. Archbishop Okwar Yimam argued that the debate over numbers misses the point of the crime.

“You don’t need numbers before it’s a genocide,” he stated, citing the killing of 300-500 people in Agatu, Benue State. He accused the government of arguing about statistics instead of acting.

“Dec 31st 2017- 2nd Dec 2018, 73 persons were killed by killer herdsmen and the government [said] we should not give them state burial because the whole world will know see what is happening in the state.”

Pastor Femi Emmanuel was blunt in his assessment. “Any serious Christian will be disturbed about what is going on in Nigeria. For anyone to say that there is no genocide in Nigeria, that person needs help.”

Historical conspiracy or contemporary crisis?

Pastor Femi Emmanuel delved beyond the present violence into historical grievances by presenting a narrative of a nation set up to fail, tracing current troubles to colonial design. “Nigeria was designed to fail from the very beginning by the British colonial masters as they deliberately and calculatedly gave the governance of this country to the North at Independence.”

He cited the alleged confession of a British colonial officer, Harold Smith, regarding the 1959 pre-independence election: “They got an instruction from the home office that the Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo should not be allowed to rule because of his socialist tendencies and [they] would want to give the government to people that they can control and found that this would be the North, and that is the Fulani nation.”

He connected this to the 1804 jihad of Usman Dan Fodio, which “subdued the Hausa nation,” leading to a Fulani political aristocracy that persists.

He argued that a succession of military rulers—” from General Yakubu Gowon to Ibrahim Babangida to Sani Abacha and Muhammadu Buhari”— advanced a pro-North, Fulani-centric agenda with one goal: Islamization.

This perspective frames the attacks not as random banditry or farmer-herder clashes, but as a deliberate campaign. Ayokunle pointed to the foundational statements of Boko Haram leaders: “Mohammed Yusuf and Abubakar Shekau didn’t mince words when they said they want to establish Sharia in Nigeria as the [secular] law. Why are our people and churches targeted all in the name of Allah?

Distrust, search for justice

A profound sense of betrayal by the state and fellow citizens permeated the leaders’ testimonies. Ayokunle expressed deep disillusionment:

“There is also selective justice, and our leaders can’t be trusted any longer.” He also lamented the lack of interfaith solidarity in the face of tragedy: “Unfortunately, no one from the other religion came to comfort us, and they were behaving as if nothing had happened.”

In this climate, some see international figures as unlikely saviors. Ayokunle described former U.S. President Donald Trump’s verbal intervention against the killings as a “divine intervention by God.”

The stakes of a label

The intense debate over the term “genocide” is more than semantic. For leaders like Ayokunle, Yimam, and Emmanuel, it is a necessary label to convey the scale, intent, and existential threat of the violence to a world that might otherwise dismiss it as localized conflict. It is a call for the highest level of international attention and action.

For others, like Archbishop Kukah, applying an inaccurate legal label can oversimplify a multifaceted crisis driven by factors like climate change, resource competition, failing governance, and criminality, potentially fueling further polarization and hindering the complex political and security solutions required.

What remains undeniable from the raw testimonies at this forum is the reality of immense human suffering. Whether called genocide, mass killing, or pervasive insecurity, the conclusion drawn by every speaker was the same: the killings must stop. The church, however, remains divided on the name of the beast it is fighting, even as it mourns its many victims.