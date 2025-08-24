Debating GMOs Amid Nigeria’s Hunger Crisis

With statistics pointing to Nigeria battling a severe hunger crisis, the campaign to embrace Genetically Modified Organisms(GMOs) to bid farewell to the food security problem in the country has sparked heated debates among Nigerians. That is especially with stakeholders in the agriculture value chain. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports

When the issue of food is removed from the poverty equation, as the Yoruba saying goes, poverty is depleted. But available statistics show that, that is not the story of millions of Nigerians, who battle hunger daily.

For instance, 30.6 million Nigerians are battered by acute hunger, owing to conflict and insecurity, rising inflation and the impact of the climate crisis, according to the World Food Programme(WFP).

Also, in what appears to highlight a severe food insecurity crisis in the country, with a score of 28.8, Nigeria ranked 110th out of 127 countries in 2024 Global Hunger Index.

In spite of efforts to tackle food insecurity,the protracted problems of insecurity, economic instability, and climate change-related disruptions, stakeholders argue, have continued to aggravate Nigeria’s hunger situation.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Nigeria in 2024, Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, intensified his call for Nigeria to embrace Genetically Modified Organisms(GMOs) to conquer the hunger crisis bedevilling the country.

The new generation of innovative crop varieties, he argued, have shorter growing periods, higher yields, higher resistance to drought and floods and greater resistance to pests.

With genetically modified foods being touted by Bill Gates and other proponents as a viable solution to Nigeria’s food crisis, the campaign for the adoption of GMOs has sparked safety fears and conspiracy theories among Nigerians.

Agencies clash

Aligning her thoughts with Bill Gates on a live programme monitored on Channels TV, Director General, National Biosafety Management Agency, Dr Agnes Asagbra, said the huge population of Nigeria makes the argument for the adoption of GMOs compelling.

“Nigeria needs GMOs. We cannot meet our food requirements by the rural farming that we do. Even in advanced countries, GMO is being used. But I would say it is a matter of choice. Nobody forces anybody.With our population, with what we see, we need to have GMOs.”

For the Executive Director, Food Safety and Agricultural Research and Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Makurdi, Nigeria, Qrissturbeg Msughter Amua, Nigeria does not need GMO seeds to sufficiently feed its citizens. He said it was uncharitable to sell the narrative that Nigeria can’t solve its food insecurity crisis without GMOs.

He said: “It is not a statement of fact that we can’t survive without GMO seeds… To sell the narrative to Nigerians and the people of Africa that we can’t survive without preparatory seeds is uncharitable to say the least, because there are good agronomic practices that have been jettisoned in this country. We in academia have trained people and we have curricula that express these good agronomic practices.

“Food insecurity is not just about insufficient production of food. It is also about economic deprivation. There is glut in certain seasons. There are no sufficient technologies to preserve, so we experience enormous post-harvest losses – food that would have been preserved for future consumption. GMOs are a commercial strategy to erode national sovereignties of countries supposedly independent.”

‘GMOs are pesticides’

According to the Chief Executive Officer, BFA Integrative Health and Wellness Clinic, Dr. Jackie Ikeotuonye, GMOs are nothing but pesticides, noting that the presence of glyphosate residue in the body is one such problem associated with GMOs.

“Seeds are the foundation of animals and humans on earth. You are what you eat. We love biotechnology. We want to grow with technology as technology is growing but the problem we have is what we are doing in Nigeria and some other places. But I want to focus on Nigeria. When you cross organisms that are taxonomically different, you have a problem when you take genes of an animal and put it inside a plant. You are already breaking boundaries of nature. GMOs are pesticides. Why did I say that? What are pesticides? Pesticides are an enormous group of chemicals designed to kill unwanted insects, weeds, rodents and fungi.

“Many pesticides endanger human health or damage the ecosystem. For instance, the beans we just released are modified to produce their own pesticides, so that the pest that attacks the plant would not eat them. That might sound good but in terms of implication for human health, any plant that can produce its own insecticide or pesticide is automatically a pesticide. You cannot tell us that GMO beans is food when there is a clear definition of what a pesticide is.”

No evidence of toxicity

Commenting , Director-General, National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, described as baseless, the claim that GMOs are toxic.

Science, he said, is not hearsay but factual, noting that there is control across the globe for the production of everything relating to GMO scientifically.

“GMOs are safe. We have the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) that controls these GMOs in Nigeria right from the start of research to the final point.

“The NBMA still controls whatever step that is being taken, and before the onset of the research, statistics and protocols to be followed would be given,” he explained.

Confirming the consumption of GMO foods in Nigeria, he added: “ In America, 96 per cent of the corn that’s produced is GMO, and about 94 per cent of the Soyabean that’s produced is GMO and it is being sold worldwide and people are buying it. I’m sure we’ve even been buying from Mexico, from Brazil, from Argentina. These countries are also using GMO technology to produce corn and we are importing from there. Because of safety concerns, it took a long time for research activities to materialise to make sure it is very safe.

“So, we started with the release of Cotton to bring back the moribund garment industry. That one is in the country and people are farming, producing it. Then, there comes the BT Cowpea, which is Beans. This BT Cowpea has been released and farmers are producing it. And that is why you don’t hear anybody saying that there is a shortage of cowpea in the country. This is as a result of the release of BT cowpea. If you talk to farmers, they will tell you they no longer suffer from that insect which attacks cowpea.”

Famine scare?

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, crop post harvest technologist, Dr Bola Ashiru, said while genetically engineered crops could improve yield and ensure food sufficiency, it would make farmers dependent on suppliers of such crops every year because they cannot be replanted; something he said could cause famine if suppliers deliberately fail to sell.

“They are modified crops to improve yield to bring resistance to disease and so on, which is good for farmers. And from what I’ve been reading and hearing, I don’t even know which is good. I don’t know which is bad. And when you have a GMO that ensures that farmers must request seeds every time you want to plant, it’s a bit of a problem. From what I’m hearing, you will always buy seeds,you can’t replant. So, if that is the case, it is not good. What it means is that it can be used as a weapon. If the supplier refuses to supply you seeds, it means there will be famine.

“It is dangerous for food security. Once you modify a crop genetically, it can’t come back. The good part of it is that it can increase and improve yield. It would have been a good thing if the seed can be replicated instead of the farmer depending on the supplier every year.”

Corroborating Ashiru’s position, a farmer in the Abeokuta area of Ogun State, Kusimo Olusola, said: “You can’t replant the GMO seeds. And when you plant GMO seeds, they can introduce diseases into the soil. If you can’t replicate a seed, it’s dangerous for food security. When you plant GMO, you get a better yield, but farmers don’t know it might introduce diseases into the soil.”

He further stated: “We can have maize in two months. People now harvest maize in two months. It used to be five, six months. When you produce massively and other people produce massively, the price will fall. You(farmer) will lose money. As a farmer and as a businessman, you have to merge the two. Do you want to lose or make profit? I’m not just planting. I want to make money. If an investor gave you N100,000, for instance, and you promised to give N50,000 profit. You have done everything and everything was good. You harvested and prices fell. If you are an investor, what story will I tell you that you will believe me.”

In a viral post by nonagenarian and retired lecturer at the University of Lagos, Dr Olusola Ajolore, adopting GMO seeds in Africa means accepting second colonialism and endorsing the conspiracy to reduce the Black population.

He said: “Bill Gates and his cronies will hold us by the jugular as the sole supplier of the seeds in tropical Africa. Whoever holds the monopoly of your food supply source has your life in their hands… God, the Creator in His wisdom, put in our land what is best for our being. Monsanto and Cargill products will seriously tamper with, if it does not totally replace it with what is foreign, rather, a hybrid.

Dismissing fears over genetically modified foods and conspiracy theories, Bill Gates said the US could not have approved GMO foods for its citizens if found unsafe.

“If there was any evidence against these things, real scientific evidence, you wouldn’t think the USA would feed everyone every day this way,’’ he explained.

Kidney, Cancer experts weigh in

Contrary to the claim in some quarters that GMO foods could cause cancer, Chief Clinical Coordinator, NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, Dr Muhammad Habeebu, told Sunday Telegraph that no evidence backs such claim at the moment.

He said: “There is a lot of myth around GMO. However, it has not been scientifically proven that GMO products cause cancer. Research is going on. It will take time before we know if the advent of GMO is associated with the incidence of cancer. We have not significantly used GMO products enough to be able to draw conclusions. It is just coming to our own part of the world. We don’t have enough evidence, even though we know it is genetically modified, we don’t know if this influences the consumer because most of these foods will be boiled or cooked before consumption.

“We actually need time to be able to draw conclusions to know whether it affects the incidence of cancer. It has been around for a long time but not in our part of the world. It has been in the developed world but they have not given us any evidence to prove that GMO increases the incidence of Cancer.”

Also, consultant nephrologist, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Dr Yemi Raji, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, said no evidence currently suggests GMO food cause kidney diseases.

According to the kidney expert, popular opinion and research-based conclusion are not the same.

“In medicine, we say what we practise is evidence-based medicine. You don’t just say something from your head without having evidence for it. GMOs came into being because of the necessity to have mass production of food for the populace and people have been insinuating it might have health issues. Before experts speak, they want to speak from the point of evidence, not because of what people are saying. So, to my knowledge, there is no evidence to suggest that GMO foods are causing kidney diseases. It doesn’t mean in future, when studies are done, they might not find association. But at the moment, I’ve searched literature…to see whether there is association. So, there is no standard research that shows that there is a connection between kidney disease and GMO foods.”

NAFDAC gives verdict

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Moji Adeyeye, in a recent interview on Channels TV, dismissed fears about the safety of GMO foods, saying “they are not bad for us.”

Speaking on what Nigerians can do to prevent the consumption of toxic food, she said:“I want to be sure that NAFDAC’s label is on it, or if I’m outside the country—well, I don’t do a lot of shopping now. But before my time in NAFDAC, when I had all the time — I would look at the label. And it’s supposed to have ‘genetically modified food’ written on it.”

She added that NAFDAC works in collaboration with the Biosafety Management Agency. “We have an MoU with them. They are mandated to ensure that the foods that have GMOs are of quality, they are safe, and they are efficacious.”

On the need to label foods, she explained: “When you look at the food on the table in the market—especially grocery stores— you will see foods labeled organic. You put labels (on foods) that are not organic, and people have the choice to buy which one they want.”

Commenting on the safety of GMO foods, she affirmed: “GMOs are genetically modified foods. When it comes to food, they are not bad for us. They are not bad for us, depending on what type of foods they are and whether the safety considerations have been taken.”

Embracing toxicity test

Reacting, microbiology professor, Kunle Teniola, submitted that it was important to do a toxicity test on animals to determine the fitness of genetically modified grains for consumption by humans.

He said:“With the level of its development, it is a weapon that can be used positively and negatively. With the level of hunger in Nigeria and Africa, if managed sensibly, it could even be a solution to our food problem because a grain that’s producing 10kg, by the time you are done with it, could produce 20,000kg. What it means is that little work, more production, more yields. And it will affect our growing population. But before you give farmers, you are supposed to do a toxicity test first on animals. When you see it is okay, you can consider humans.”

How to identify GMO foods

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, the Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria(AFAN), Dr Femi Oke, explained how to differentiate between some organic foods and genetically engineered foods.

He said : “Broiler chicken is a product of GMO. Look at Tela Maize, you can’t compare our maize with them. They look big. Even some of our variants of pepper. There are some you would see that don’t have seeds, but you see a lot of seeds and water in our own. There are some palm kernels that don’t have seeds, they are GMO variant. But you will get a lot of oil from them. They don’t have the real palm kernel nuts inside. They look very big. Also, Oranges that do not have seeds are GMO. They are usually very big and you get more volume from them.”

It’s impossible to rely solely on organic foods – Farmers

Oke, who is Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria(AFAN), Southwest and Lagos Chapter, said GMO foods are not strange to Nigerians. Citing the example of broiler chickens, he stated that it was impossible to rely solely on organic foods in a country of over 200 million people like Nigeria.

“To be honest with you, it has helped the society because of the population Nigeria is having today. And I can tell you, for any average Nigerian that is eating chicken or even the eggs that are produced by this genetically modified livestocks, but it has done no harm. And the same thing when we are talking about crops sometime ago. As the head of farmers, we were called for a training in Abuja. As regards that, we have never been told that most of these GMOs are problems to Nigerians. The only obstacle is that you cannot replant them. We have to buy seeds for amother season. And in advanced countries that we have been opportune to go, there is no way you could rely on organic because of the population. In Nigeria of today, we are over 220 million and the population is still not stable. Look at the price of rice. Rice is a staple in Nigeria. How many of us are now producing? Let the government strengthen research institutes and reward researchers.”

GMO foods, he insists, are healthy for consumption. “We can’t rely solely on organic foods because of our population”, he declared.