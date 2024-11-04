Debate: Aiyedatiwa Performance Is Excellent – Akinlosotu

Share

The Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Mr Wale Akinyosotu, has hailed the performance of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship debate on Sunday.

Akinyosotu said Aiyedatiwa trounced his opponent and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

The Commissioner congratulated the governor for the superlative performance which left his opponent bewildered.

Akinlosotu, in a statement issued Monday in Akure, described the debate as yet another opportunity for the governor to showcase his achievements across all sectors of the state economy, which he delivered to the satisfaction of all amid loud ovation from the gathering.

He said, “The governor’s performance at the debate is a confirmation of the fact that APC has a good candidate, a reliable, tested, and trusted candidate, who has proven his ability to deliver on the promise and take the state to higher heights.”

The commissioner congratulated the APC for producing such a formidable gentleman and achiever par excellence as a candidate and also hailed the people of the state for accepting his candidacy, as demonstrated through the support being given to the governor across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The commissioner listed some of Aiyedatiwa’s life-transforming achievements, which had made him the beautiful bride in the November 16 election, including infrastructure development to attract the people and investment to the state in a bid to turn it into a fully industrialized state.

Akinlosotu said that Aiyedatiwa had breathed new life into the education sector through the construction and rehabilitation of school buildings for a conducive learning environment, provision of necessary amenities and instructional materials, payment of full WAEC fees, employment of 2000 teachers, and training and retraining of teachers.

Also, he took pride in the governor’s achievements in the health sector including revamping and upgrading the state’s healthcare infrastructure, the recent recruitment of health workers for PHCs in the 203 wards and the secondary health facilities in the 18 local government areas in the state, enhancement of doctors’ salaries to retain medical personnel and ensuring access to affordable healthcare through the Orange Health Insurance Scheme (ORANGHIS).

