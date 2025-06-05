Deaths Of 22 Kano Athletes: Another Preventable National Tragedy

Share

It was a horrifying and heartrending spectacle that played out like a midnight horror movie, yet it was real. The Nigerian nation was recently thrown into deep mourning as the National Sports Festival held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, was eclipsed by the deaths of 22 Kano State athletes.

According to media reports, the catastrophic incident happened in Dakatsalle town, about 50 kilometres from Kano, as the delegation was approaching the final stretch of their journey home.

The crash occurred around 12:30pm near the Chiromawa Bridge in Bebeji Local Government Area along the Kano– Kaduna Expressway. It involved a Coaster bus belonging to the Kano State Government, marked KN 041 A17. The most painful aspect of it, which is noteworthy, is that the accident was preventable.

The team, comprising athletes and officials, including coaches, assistant coaches, a journalist and medical personnel as well as drivers and mechanics, were returning to their home state with six gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze medals. Unfortunately, the accident cut short their dreams of celebrating their victory.

As aptly captured by President Bola Tinubu in his tribute, “This is a devastating blow to the nation. It casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent, and excellence. It has long served as a platform for discovering and nurturing athletes who bring pride to Nigeria on both national and international stages.”

Ever since, there have been similar waves of expression of sympathy from individuals and organisations across the country. The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, declared Monday, June 2, 2025 a holiday to sympathise with the victims’ families as well as announce a donation of N1 million and food items to each bereaved family.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, sent a delegation to Kano State to commiserate with them and also gave N1 million each to the families of the victims. Others, who have similarly sent their messages of condolence to the families of the victims, include former President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Sports Ministry. Not left out are the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the Area Consultative Forum (ACF), and the Northern States Governors’ Forum.

Concerned Nigerians are asking that greater attention should be given to the livelihood and wellbeing of the athletes who are more or less Nigeria’s brand ambassadors

Despite all these shows of sympathy, the burning questions persist. Was the accident not avoidable? Were there no signs and signals that presaged it? Has a similar scenario not played out before and what are the preventive measures firmly put in place to ensure that it does not happen again? Some of the survivors recall that it was an accident that came so suddenly, it caught them off guard, including of course, the driver who fell asleep!

A Kano-based sports analyst, Nura Garba, who had a media chat on the accident, said it was certainly avoidable. “Already, there are reports that the bus had developed some fault in Lokoja, which could also mean it had been having issues long before this.

The state should have got functional vehicles for the athletes. “The bus was equally overloaded beyond its capacity, looking at the number of casualties recorded,” he added. There should be strong and sustainable solutions to protect human life, including that of the athletes.

They should have been provided a brand new vehicles, not one that was given to the state’s sports ministry in 2017. Extra drivers should have been with the team in order to share the workload. Overloading should have been avoided by all means, given the shear stress the delegates were battling with, and the length of the journey. Some analysts have suggested travelling by train to ensure greater safety of the athletes.

Having lost some talented Nigerian athletes such Oluyemi Kayode (July 7, 1968–October 1, 1994), a sprinter who earned a silver medal with Nigeria’s 4x100m relay team at the 1992 Olympics, and Chinedu Udoji (December 22, 1989–February 18, 2018), a former Enyimba International captain and Kano Pillars player, the significant issue of comprehensive insurance policies for the athletes has come up. Concerned Nigerians are asking that greater attention should be given to the livelihood and wellbeing of the athletes who are more or less Nigeria’s brand ambassadors.

As loudly echoed by Mister Igoche Mark, a basketball promoter of the Mark D. Basketball Championship fame, a comprehensive insurance scheme has become an imperative for Nigerian athletes. And that is because of the high risks they take, getting actively engaged virtually on a daily basis, especially in their tasking games.

These schemes often cover medical expenses, accidental injuries, and even loss of income due to injury or disability. Nigeria should therefore, adapt and key into it as countries such as the United States of America (USA), Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) have been doing over the decades.

That would inspire our athletes to do their best, with the assurance of a protective insurance package when they are still alive, which should be guaranteed and sustained when they are dead and gone.

