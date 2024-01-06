Deaths In Ibadan Community Shock Resident, Worshippers

Residents of Olurunkole community and worshippers at the Third Mountain close to Ori Oke Kole in Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State have been thrown into deep shock following the mysterious demise of four persons in the community.

It was gathered that the residents and the worshippers at the mountains were thrown into mourning, when one of the residents, simply identified as Mukiala, who had newly moved to the area, raised an alarm about 12:30am on January 3 that four of his relatives, who had spent the night in his new apartment in the area, had given up the ghost.

The people were however, bewildered, when they saw an elderly woman and three children, whose identities were yet to be ascertained as at press time, lying stiff with white foam coming out of their mouths. A resident, who requested anonymity, called on the police authority to investigate the sudden death, adding that such incident had not occurred in the community before.

He said: “This is a strange occurrence in this community. The man is new here and he came with his family members to spend the New Year, so we do not know much about him.

We learnt that the police from Moniya Police Station came and evacuated the corpses, but we don’t know the whereabouts of the man weather he was arrested or not.

Also, we don’t know if others that survived the incident are doing fine or not, but the saddest part is that the three deceased children were said to be those of the man’s sister.

We are happy that the police came and handled the situation because witnessing such an ugly incident close to prayer mountain, where fire brand prayers are going on daily, is really worrisome and it calls for concern.”

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Oyefeso was not reachable for comments before press time.