Death Toll Rises To 60 In Plateau Community Attacks

The Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard has revealed that at least 60 people, including women and children, were killed between March 27 and April 2, 2025, following a series of suspected Fulani attacks on various communities in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Speaking to New Telegraph in Jos on Friday, the Chairman of the group, Farmasum Fuddang, condemned the coordinated one-week attacks by suspected Fulani militants on five villages in the LGA.

“At least 60 people of the Ron ethnic group were killed between March 27 and April 2, 2025, as follows: Ruwi – 11 killed; Hurti – 31 killed, including five children burnt to ashes; four people were killed in Manguna, and one in Daffo,” he said.

Fuddang added that search and rescue operations were still ongoing in Hurti and Mbar communities to account for missing persons.

The group called on local residents to adopt proactive self-defense strategies in light of the repeated attacks, which it described as acts of ethnic and religious cleansing.

According to the BCDC Vanguard, the violence peaked on April 2, when over 29 people were killed in a coordinated assault on Mangor, Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai communities.

“In just one week, we have lost more than 60 community members to these marauding terrorists, who are carrying out ethnic and religious cleansing in our villages. On April 2 alone, they killed over 20 people,” the statement read.

While expressing gratitude to the Nigerian military and police for their prompt response, which helped prevent further casualties, the group emphasized that the logistical limitations of security forces demand greater vigilance and self-defense efforts from the affected communities.

