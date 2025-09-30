Death Toll Rises To 4 After Michigan Church Shooting, Arson Attack

At least four people were killed and eight others injured after a gunman drove a vehicle into a Michigan church, opened fire and set the building ablaze, before being killed himself, police has said.

Officials said the attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, a town 60 miles (100km) northwest of Detroit, happened during a Sunday service attended by hundreds of people.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from Burton, Michigan, was later shot dead by police in the building’s car park, reports the BBC. Authorities are investigating the incident as an “act of targeted violence”, but say the motive remains unclear.