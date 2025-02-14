Death Toll Rises To 23 From Kano Auto Crash 

Share

A fatal trailer accident at Muhammadu Buhari interchange flyover, Hotoro area, Kano State on Friday, February 14 has risen to 23.

The Public Relations Officer of Sector Command, Abdullahi Labaran who confirmed the number in another statement released said the total of people that died now stood at 23 while 48 others were severely injured.

Recall that initially, the total number of deaths was 16 while the total number of injured was 52.

He said the injured victims were currently receiving medical attention at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.

According to him, the obstruction caused by the accident has been cleared, and the free flow of traffic has been restored.

