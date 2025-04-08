New Telegraph

April 8, 2025
April 8, 2025
Death Toll Rises From Weekend Storms In US

At least 20 people have died from flash flooding and tornado damage that swept across multiple states in the midwestern and southern parts of the US over the weekend.

Half of the reported deaths, which included children and elderly people were in Tennessee, and three were in Missouri. Two people died in Kentucky while Indiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Arkansas have also reported deaths from the storm.

The fierce weather has caused rivers to swell and on Sunday, the National Weather Service warned that dozens of locations would reach “major flood stage” even as the rain slow.

The storm was expected to move towards the southeast Atlantic coast yesterday. In Kentucky, a 9-yearold boy was swept away by floodwaters while walking to his school bus stop. His body was found two hours later.

In Missouri, 16-year-old volunteer firefighter Chevy Gall died in a crash while trying to rescue people caught in the storm. In Little Rock, Arkansas, a 5-year-old boy was killed by a tree that fell into his home, destroying it.

