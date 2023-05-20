Death Toll In Plateau Killings Rises To 125

The death toll from the recent attacks in over 20 villages in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State rose to 125 on Friday May 19, 2023. The National President of Mwaghavul Development Association, MDA Sir, Joseph Gwankat, revealed this yesterday in Jos at a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre, Jos. Gwankat, who is also the Makaman Panyam, alongside other officials of MDA, said that they have buried about 125 people killed in Mangu so far due to the unprovoked attack unleashed on them by suspected Fulani mercenaries and terrorists.

He noted that the attacks have rendered over 20,000 persons, mostly women and children, homeless. According to him, several other victims were brutally butchered and dumped in a well, saying that many people were still missing in the various villages. “We want the world to know that what is happening to us can best be described as genocide. It is systematic and deliberate ethnic cleansing of minority tribes in Nigeria and we cannot allow this to continue.

“We are calling on our people to arise and defend themselves, their God-given land and properties with all that they have. We will not leave our land of heritage, this is the only place we can call our own; we have no any other place to run to, and about 20 villages by the invasion. “We will not leave our land of heritage. This is the only place we can call our own. We have no any other place to run to,” he said.