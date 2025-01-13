New Telegraph

January 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Death Toll In…

Death Toll In Los Angeles Fires Rises To 16

Firefighters fought on into the night Saturday in a bid to get on top of massive wildfires around Los Angeles as winds ramped up, pushing the blazes towards previously untouched neighborhoods.

At least 16 people were now confirmed dead from fires that have ripped through the city, leaving communities in ruins and testing the mettle of thousands of firefighters — and millions of California residents.

Despite heroic efforts, including precision sorties from aerial crews, the Palisades Fire continued to grow Saturday, pushing east towards the priceless collections of the Getty Center art museum and north to the densely populated San Fernando Valley, reports the AFP.

“We’re a nervous wreck,” Sarah Cohen told the Los Angeles Times of the threat to her Tarzana home. “Every time they drop water, it gets better. But then it gets worse again.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

South Korea’s Impeached President To Skip First Trial Hearing
Read Next

6 Killed In Czech Restaurant Fire
Share
Copy Link
×