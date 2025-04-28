Death Toll In Iranian Port Blast Rises To 28; 1000 Injured

Share

At least 28 people have been killed and 1000 injured in a massive explosion at one of Iran’s key ports, authorities have said.

The blast took place at Shahid Rajaee, the country’s largest commercial port, near the southern city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday morning.

It blew out windows and roofs of nearby buildings and destroyed cars. Residents reported feeling the impact of the blast up to 50km (31 miles) away.

Videos verified by the BBC show a fire growing in intensity before a huge explosion, with people subsequently fleeing the blast and others lying wounded on roads surrounded by smoking debris.

