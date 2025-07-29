Death Toll In Congo Church Attack Rises To Over 40

The death toll in an attack by an Islamic State affiliate in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to over 40, local officials said.

About 20 of the dead were worshippers taking part in a night vigil at a church in the town of Komanda when they were attacked by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) fighters, they say.

Nearby shops and businesses were looted and set on fire, in the attack which took place over the weekend.

The ADF emerged in Uganda in the 1990s, accusing the government there of persecuting Muslims, but is now based over the border in DR Congo, where it regularly attacks civilians of all religions, as well as in Uganda, reports the BBC. The UN-sponsored Radio Okapi website put the number of dead at 43