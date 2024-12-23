Death Toll In Brazil Bus Crash Rises To 41

Share

Authorities yesterday raised to 41 the death toll in a weekend bus crash in southeastern Brazil that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called a “terrible tragedy.”

That toll was up from the 38 deaths announced after the crash Saturday, when the Federal Highway Police called it the worst accident on the nation’s highways since 2007.

The Civil Police told reporters yesterday that “41 bodies” had been removed from the accident scene near the mining town of Teofilo Otoni, in Minas Gerais state.

The bus was traveling from Sao Paulo, in the southeast, to northeastern Bahia state, when, federal police said, a large block of granite apparently fell from a truck traveling in the opposite direction and struck the bus, reports the AFP.

The bus then burst into flames during the ensuing wreck.

