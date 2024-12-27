Death Toll In Benue Christmas Day Killings Hits 20

Share

...scores still missing; schools, churches torched

…Group wants abducted school children rescued alive

…Alia condemns bloody attack

The death toll in the Christmas Day bloody attack in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday rose to 20 with Governor Hyacinth Alia condemning the broad day attack.

The worship centres including the Tiv-dominated NKST church Azege, located at Turan in the Mbaikyol council ward were among the public properties that were set ablaze by the invading armed terrorists herdsmen.

Also not spared was the Government Secondary School (GSS) (the only government secondary school) located in Anwas in the Turan district of the local government where the Principal, Mr. Joe Abee, confirmed the open desecration of the principal’s office and other electrical appliances including students certificates and other valuable documents were equally badly torched.

Briefing newsmen in Makurdi in Makurdi, the National President of the Turan Consultative Forum, a confraternity of Turan elites, Prof. Philip Abichi and Secretary, Dr. Dennis Ayaga, said the insurgents made the incursion through Kashimbilla from neighbouring Taraba State where they launched the deadly attacks.

The lamented lack of security presence in the troubled areas called on both the federal and state governments to provide a functional security post at Anwase and Abande which serves as an entry point for the terrorists.

Prof. Abichi who disclosed that four council wards are now under siege, disclosed that the devastation which began over eleven years ago, had not spared school children some of which have been abducted while several others are still missing.

“It is noteworthy that these coordinated attacks by the invaders have led to our people fleeing from their ancestral homes and are now refugees without shelter, clothes, food and basic medications.

“Very worrisome to us is also the fact that the unrelenting attacks have a negative impact on the social and economic well-being of the surviving victims.

“Apart from the precious lives lost, several houses have been burnt/destroyed as well as the destruction of farmlands”.

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia has condemned the dastardly attack on the Anwase Community and vowed to get the perpetrators.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Tersoo Kula, the Governor regretted that the heinous attack has “continued in the state despite the efforts of his administration to ensure the safety of his people”.

Governor Alia vowed to continue to use lawful procedures to protect Benue people, with a charge on security personnel to improve their surveillance and also ensure that vulnerable communities are not left unguarded.

He said, “I can assure you, the perpetrators of this act will pay dearly for it. They may think they are not known, but they cannot be allowed to continue perpetrating this. It’s a matter of time”.

He condoles with the families that have lost their loved ones in the attack and equally sympathizes with those injured, saying his thoughts of comfort and prayers are with them at this difficult time, promising to ensure the perpetrators are equally brought to face the full wrath of the law.

