Death Toll In Austria School Shooting Rises To 11

Eleven people have died following a shooting at a secondary school in the Austrian city of Graz. A 10th victim has died in hospital, after the interior minister confirmed six females and three males were among the dead.

The suspected gunman, a 21-year-old former pupil from Graz who did not finish school, killed himself in a school bathroom, officials say.

The shooting happened at the Dreierschützengasse high school in Austria’s second-largest city at about 10:00 local time, reports the BBC.

