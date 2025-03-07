Death Toll From Lagos Building Collapse Now 4

Share

The death toll from the building that collapsed at Oriwu Street in the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State has increased to four, according to latest reports.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when the structure unexpectedly gave way, trapping several individuals beneath the debris. Emergency response teams have been working tirelessly to rescue those affected and recover bodies of the deceased.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, yesterday. “Two more dead bodies brought out of the rubble this morning,” he stated in a statement sent to our correspondent.

Reports say that six people were rescued while two bodies were recovered after the building collapsed on Wednesday.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, in a statement by its Permanent Secretary, Damilola Oke-Osanyitolu, on Wednesday, said the injured persons were administered immediate medical care.

The statement partly read: “Following distress calls received via the CRM on the 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free Lines at 1425hrs today, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans and Response Team from its Lekki and Cappa Bases.

“Upon arrival at 1448hrs at the incident scene, LASEMA’s Shark and Eagle Response Teams discovered that a 3-storey building under construction had collapsed at the aforementioned location.

So far, two adult males have been extricated from the rubble of the collapsed building. “Six seriously injured adult males were rescued and were administered immediate medical care by the LRU Pre-Hospital Care Unit, before being transported to Marina General Hospital for further treatment.”

