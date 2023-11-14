Death Toll As Israel Onslaught On Gaza Escalate

The ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis which began on October 12, is looking like there is no end in sight as thousands of lives have been lost and many injured on both sides.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli onslaught in the enclave of Gaza has increased to 11,320 people, the government media office said on Tuesday and the situation on ground is getting even more severe.

The statement partly reads “The victims include 4,650 children and 3,145 women, while 29,200 others are injured.

“A total of 198 medics, 22 civil defense personnel, and 51 journalists were also killed in the assaults,” it added.

“The Israeli forces have forced 25 hospitals and 52 health care centers out of service, while 55 ambulances were targeted by Israeli forces.”

The media office also said 40 patients died inside the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in the past five days amid an Israeli siege and fuel shortage.

“Eighty-two people were buried in a mass grave inside the medical complex because of the intransigence of the occupation, which is still completely besieging the hospital,” it added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have been damaged or destroyed in the Israeli offensive.

Meanwhile, the Israeli death toll, stands at 1,200, according to official figures.