Death Penalties: Ogun Is Cautiously Reviewing Laws On Execution Of Convicts – AG

In spite of the various death sentences pronounced by many courts on persons guilty of capital offences including kidnapping and ritual killings, Ogun State government on Friday said it has not executed anyone because it is committed to enforcing the law, “But with careful scrutiny of individual cases”.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Oluwasina Ogungbade, (SAN), made this disclosure during an interview on Frontline, Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, Ogun State, monitored by New Telegraph.

Reacting to the rising violent crimes in the state including ritual killings, kidnapping, and “Courtesy offenses,”, coupled with the high number of inmates on death row due to executions last occurring in 2002, the AG said that there is the absence of specific legislation for ritual killings, but disclosed that “A new bill criminalizing ritual killings has been finalized and will be submitted to the state House of Assembly within three weeks”.

Clarifying why condemned convicts have not been executed by the government, Ogungbade said, “Currently, suspects are charged under murder or corpse-desecration laws, which does not address the problem adequately. This new bill is the first of its kind in Nigeria and will strengthen deterrence.

“Ogun State government will proceed cautiously with death sentences, carrying out only the most serious cases while reviewing others for possible redemption, citing the irreversible nature of capital punishment.

“Because of the finality of the death penalty, we want to isolate cases where the sentence must be carried out as pronounced by the court of law.

“We do not want to rush this process. There is a high number of inmates on death row due to executions last occurring in 2002”, he said.

Ogungbade clarified that the review process does not involve seeking fresh evidence in cases already adjudicated by competent courts. Rather, the government is assessing each convicted individual based on the severity and premeditation of the crime.

“Some crimes, like a planned ritual killing or child abduction, leave no room for leniency.

“But in cases where a person caused death in a fit of anger, they may not pose a societal danger if given another chance,” he said.

While warning the Police against getting involved in civil matters including tenancy, domestic disputes, and land conflicts, Ogungbade said, “We are overburdening the law enforcement agencies with cases that should go to civil courts.

“If someone has a contract dispute or a disagreement over property, the proper channel is to instruct a lawyer and seek redress in court, not to involve the Police or the Army.

“Sometimes the lines are blurred, but they still exist. Each case must be treated on its merits. Police officers who overstep in civil matters are subject to disciplinary action”, he stressed.