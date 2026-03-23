Death Of Two Sisters: Emir Of Zuru Leads Team On Condolence Visit

The Special Investigation Committee set up by the Kebbi State Government to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of two sisters at the General Hospital Zuru, has arrived in Zuru to commence its assignment.

On arrival, the 9 mamber Committee headed by Commissioner for Information and Culture Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK arrived at the Palace of the Emir of Zuru Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mikailu Sami, where the Committee paid a Sallah homage and also held a closed-door meeting on the assignment.

The Chairman of the Committee told the Emir that the establishment of the Committee has demonstrated the commitment of Governor Nasir Idris to the welfare of the people of Kebbi State.

He pointed out that the Governor was deeply touched by the news of the death, especially when viewed from the rumours making rounds that there was an alleged dereliction and negligence on the part of some hospital workers.

He assured the Emir, the parents and people of Zuru that the Committee is poised to be thorough in the execution of its assignment, pointing out that no stone will be left unturned to unravel the circumstances leading to the incident.

The Emir, Alhaji Sanusi Mikailu Sami, in his speech, commended the Governor for the promptness of his action, saying that this has further shown the excellent leadership qualities of the Governor and his commitment to justice and fairness.

Shortly after the meeting at the Palace, the Emir led members of the Committee to the residence of the parents of the deceased, where prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the two sisters.

The Emir told them to see the incident as the will of the Almighty Allah and commended the family for accepting the fact that the girls died because their time had actually come and that nothing would have averted the deaths.

Chairman of the Committee also assured the family that the state government will ensure that the matter is duly investigated to ensure justice and to take measures to avert future occurrences.

Spokesperson of the family, Malam Ibrahim Abdullahi Shuni, who, alongside other members of the family and the community, received the Emir and members of the Committee, expressed deep gratitude to the Kebbi state Governor for deeming it fit to quickly respond by setting up such a high-powered committee to investigate the matter.

He said the family had already given up on any hope of a response from the authorities. He said on hearing the announcement of the action of the government, they were substantially relieved, believing that they had not been left alone to bemoan their fate.

He also thanked the Emir for identifying with them since the incident happened. He said by his action, the Emir had further justified his close affinity with his subjects and had also further cemented his reputation as a leader with an uncompromising sense and belief in the protection of his people.

Other members of the Committee included the Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Samaila Augie; Commissioner of Establishment, Pension and Training Alhaji Manu Dogondaji; Director Nursing Services in the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hantsi Garba; Provost of the Nasir Idris College of Nursing Services and Midwifery, Ambursa and representative of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (N&MCN), Ambursa Dr Murtala Musa Muhammed; the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Alhaji Kelani Abdulwaliyyu; a representative each from the Nigeria Police, Kebbi state Command and the Directorate of the State Security Services as well as Director, Inspectorate Ministry of Health, Dr. Lawal Haruna Kangiwa, who serves as Secretary.

The Committee, which was given one week within which to finish its assignment, has started its mandate this Monday Match 23.