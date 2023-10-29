Death Of Our Nat’l Woman Leader Devastating – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described as devastating, the sudden death of its National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe.

Prof. Effah-Attoe is said to have died on Sunday, October 29, according to a family source.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described her death as a huge blow, “not only to her family but also to the PDP, the academic community, the people of Cross River State and indeed the Nation.

The statement noted Prof. Effah-Attoe’s contributions to national development, stating that she “was very brilliant, towering and magnificent in all spheres, but yet lived an exceptionally humble, pleasant, sociable, gracious, compassionate and loving life.

“She touched lives in many positive ways and made pivotal contributions towards the growth and development of our nation.”

According to the statement, the late National Woman Leader “was a dedicated teacher, politician, author and fearless mobiliser who always stood for the truth; fought for justice, equity and fairness and gave her energy, passion and resources in the pursuit of the rights of women in Nigeria.

“Over the years, as Commissioner for Education and later Commissioner for Information and Culture in Cross River State, member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, member of governing board of several Cross River State and Federal Government agencies and programmes; a university professor and one of the most decorated scholars in Nigeria, she distinguished herself as an amazon with extraordinary intellectual capacity for leadership and national service.”

PDP said Prof. Effah-Attoe brought uncommon intellectual aptitude into the party’s administration as its National Woman Leader, especially in mobilising women for greater participation in politics and governance.

It added that she would always be remembered for her tireless contributions alongside other PDP leaders, “in the effort to rebrand and strengthen our great party in the build-up to the 2023 general elections in line with the mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from misrule.

“Prof Effah-Attoe’s death has left a huge vacuum in our party but we take solace in the fact that she lived a devout Christian life, triumphed in her chosen path and left indelible marks in the service of the Nation and humanity.”

The party commiserated with her immediate family, the people of Ikun in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, the academic community, the Cross River State chapter of the PDP and the people of Cross River State, and prays to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.