Death Of Okuama Leader: We Paid N140,000 To Transport Him For Treatment Before He Died In Military Custody – Family Alleges

The family of Pa Dennis Okugbaye, the second leader of Okuama Community in Delta State to have died in military detention, has criticised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for remaining silent six days after the elderly leader died in custody.

Pa Okugbaye, 81, military who served as the Treasurer of Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, just a week after the death of the community’s President General, Pa James Oghoroko.

The Nigerian Army has remained silent on the death of the two leaders from the Okuama community. Oghoroko and Okugbaye, died in the army’s custody within six days intervals.

Family sources yesterday disclosed that the military was transporting Pa Okugbaye from Port Harcourt to Asaba, but despite the family paying N140,000 for fuel to ensure his movement, they were informed only on Tuesday that he had died during the journey. A family member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to security concerns, shared the painful details:

“We were told our father was very sick, and we needed to send N140,000 to buy fuel to bring him to Asaba, so we could take him to the hospital.

“We complied and were instructed to meet at 63 Bridge, Asaba, to receive him. Only our sister was allowed to collect him. “She waited there until around 5 pm, but there was no word. We contacted some of our leaders, including Governor Oborevwori, to inform them of the situation.”

They continued, “By Tuesday, when we called again to inquire about the next steps, we were told our father died on the road. It is very painful to be treated this way.”

Despite the devastating news, the family claims they have not received any communication from the military or Oborevwori, whom they regard as the father of the state.

The deceased, Pa Okugbaye, along with Pa Oghoroko, was arrested in August 2024 alongside other prominent community figures, including Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo and Chief Belvis Adogbo.

These individuals remain in military detention. Social critic Mr. Zik Gbemre has also expressed strong disapproval of the governor’s silence.

In a statement yesterday, Gbemre lambasted Governor Oborevwori for failing to intervene in what he described as a gross abuse of power by the military.

“The deaths of two Okuama leaders in military detention and the unlawful detention of others expose the escalating failure of institutions in the state,” Gbemre said.

“It is deeply shameful that as the Chief Security Officer of the state, Oborevwori has not taken steps to call the army to order. What is unfolding in Delta is appalling and inciting.”

