Death Of LAWMA Staff, LASG Close In On Fleeing Driver

The Lagos State Government has announced it was making progress in its determination to arrest an errant driver who was said to have killed two staff of the state’s waste management agency (LAWMA) on Monday.

A driver who in a bid to escape traffic law enforcers was said to have run into two staff of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on official duty in the Gbagada area of the state early Monday.

In a release signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, while lamenting the event, said the sad occurrence that happened around the Gbagada area of the State has not gone unnoticed by the State Government.

He then announced that the investigation into the case is already yielding positive results as the errant killer driver with registration EPE 984 DV is a traffic offender already captured by the Automatic Number Plate Recognition, (ANPR).

While assuring the public that the driver would soon be apprehended, Giwa promised that the thorough investigation would unravel the circumstances leading to the sad occurrence and would be reported back to the public.