Death Of Gusau Emir Loss Of Unifier, Dev’t Partner – Yari

Former Governor of Zamfara State and Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, has described the death of the Emir of Gusau, HRH Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, as a great loss to Nigeria’s traditional institution.

In a condolence message released by the Chairman of the Publicity Committee of the A.A. Yari Political Organisation, former Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji, Senator Yari expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the respected first-class monarch.

Senator Yari stated that the Emir’s death would not only impact his immediate family and the Gusau Emirate but also the traditional institution across the country, citing the late Emir’s dedication to unity, national cohesion, and grassroots development.

“When I appointed him as the 15th Emir of Gusau in March 2015 after the death of his elder brother, I considered his integrity, experience, public relations skills, honesty, simplicity, sincerity, and most importantly, his fear of Allah (SWT),” the Senator said.

Yari noted that throughout their relationship, the late Emir proved to be a trustworthy and dependable leader who united people and mobilized resources to foster development.

He added that the late monarch’s ability to rally his subjects behind government policies greatly facilitated his administration’s developmental efforts in the emirate.

Senator Yari prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Emir eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus and give his family, the people of the Gusau Emirate, the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, and the wider traditional institution the strength to bear the loss.

The 15th Emir of Gusau, a historic emirate founded by Jihadist Malam Muhammadu Sambo Bin Ashafa in 1811, passed away on Friday morning at the Nizamiyya Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness. He was buried the same day in Gusau, the emirate’s headquarters, on July 25, 2025.