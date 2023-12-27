Death Of Ex-Speaker, Na’Abba Great Loss To Nigeria – Gwarzo

The Minister of State Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo, has described the death of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alh. Ghali Umar Na’Abba as a great loss to Nigeria and its Democracy.

Minister Gwarzo who stated this in a condolence message, signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Adamu Abdullahi, says the Ex-Speaker will be remembered for his principle and firm belief in true democracy. He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the late Speaker Jannatul Firdausi.

“Ex-Speaker Na’Abba was an icon of true democracy and parliamentarian par excellence, who championed and defended legislative independence during his time as the speaker of the House of Representatives” the Minister stated.

The Minister, while extolling the qualities of the deceased, said the late Speaker was a true Democrat who believed in rule of law and participatory democracy by electorates within the powers of the Constitution.

During the deceased’s tenure as speaker of the House of Representatives and beyond, he was committed to the promotion and defence of democratic norms. He was a patriotic Nigerian who dedicated his life to the development of our dear nation”

ATM Gwarzo, therefore, commiserated with the Na’Abba family in particular, Kano State and Nigeria in general over his demise and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.