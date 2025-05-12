Death of Character, Ethics and Morality in Leadership

Share

While sentencing former US business magnate, Bernard Madoff to 150 years’ imprisonment for his massive Ponzi scheme which cost his clients billions of dollars, the judge made a striking observation about Madoff’s leadership and lifestyle: “In terms of mitigating factors in a white-collar fraud case such as this, I would expect to see letters from family, friends and colleagues.

But not a single letter has been submitted attesting to Mr. Madoff’s good deeds or good character or civic or charitable activities. The absence of such support is telling”. History is, however, replete with leaders who astonished the world with their brilliance but ultimately imploded because they lacked character, moral rectitude and shunned ethical standards.

From the collapse of corporate giants due to fraudulent accounting practices, to political downfalls stained by scandals, one truth emerges again and again: skills, affluence and brilliance may get you to the top, but only character, good moral values and strict adherence to ethical standards will keep you there.

Most leaders, especially in Africa, prioritise reputation over integrity, wealth over legitimacy and results over ethics. They build empires on sand but sooner than later, the waves of scrutiny, pressure, or crisis will reveal the cracks in their foundation.

It is, however, expedient on leaders to come to terms with the fact that without character and strong moral and ethical standards, leadership and all its potential achievements are in danger of cancellation because every leader is only as safe and secure as his character, and adherence to strong moral and ethical standards. The consequences of a failed leadership are enormous that it could be better imagined than becomes a reality.

For instance, at the height of his career, Jeffrey Skilling, CEO of Enron, was lauded as a genius. Enron was once ranked America’s most innovative company, and its stock soared on Wall Street. But behind the polished façade lay a web of unethical accounting practices, deception, and greed. When the truth was unravelled in 2001, it wasn’t just Skilling who fell, thousands of employees lost their jobs and life savings, and investors were defrauded of billions of dollars.

The former Enron chief wasn’t incompetent, he was brilliant. But brilliance without ethics, morality and character became a destructive force. His leadership prioritised profits and appearance over principles, leading to one of the largest corporate bankruptcies in history. This is a reminder that when ethics are sacrificed at the altar of success, failure is inevitable and catastrophic.

In another instance, the story of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, reflects the peril of leadership built on deception. Holmes captivated Silicon Valley with her vision of revolutionising blood testing technology. She raised nearly a billion dollars in funding and was hailed as the next Steve Jobs.

Yet beneath the black turtleneck and magnetic pitch was a product that didn’t work. Holmes’s unwillingness to be transparent about her technology’s failures, her misleading of investors, and her manipulation of data exemplify a leader prioritising ambition over ethics.

In 2022, she was convicted of fraud. Her fall sent a chilling message to the startup world that charisma and vision cannot compensate for a lack of integrity.

The trail of history is littered with many would-be great men and women who harnessed the reins of power in various fields: political, social, economic, corporate, sports, spiritual, and more. They wielded great influence and or control over the lives of others.

Many felt the weight of material wealth and fame only to have it all disintegrate and blown away like dust in the wind because of their tragic deficiencies of character. Almost every country on earth is presently challenged by an absence of resolute leadership as it struggles under precarious times.

Politically, economically, and socially, our nations are experiencing turmoil and moral decay, characterized by crime, religious conflicts, economic uncertainties, the unequal distribution of resources, political corruption, civil unrest, the disintegration of the family, cybercrime, poverty, disease, famine, sexual abuse, greed, racial clashes, ethnic cleansing, global terrorism, and war.

More endemic of this leadership defect happens in Africa where in the dynamic drama of contemporary leadership playing on the continent stage today, there are many “characters” who lack character.

For instance, the trajectory of the current Nigerian president, President Bola Tinubu’s political career offers a compelling case study on the critical importance of character, ethics, and morality in leadership.

