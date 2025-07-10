Death Of Bizman: Court Grants 7 Workers Bail, Refuses Remand Application

A Lagos State Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to the seven security guards, who were arrested and detained by operatives of the FCID, Alagbon over the death of a man in the Agidingbi area of the state.

This is just as the estate of the late Lagos businessman, Emmanuel Ashamu Oyedele, has condemned the arrest of the workers by policemen over a matter that is already before a court of competent jurisdiction and also being investigated by the Lagos State Police Command and the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan.

The police had on Monday approached the court, presided over by Olanrewaju Olatunji to seek application for remand order, pending when the arrested workers would be arraigned in court.

Oladiran Ayodele of the legal department, FCID Annex, Alagbon had prayed the court to grant a warrant order to continue to keep the suspects in custody Adeola Ibrahim, counsel to the arrested workers however, opposed the detention application,noting that the arrest and continued detention of the workers was just an attempt to keep them out of circulation.

The arrested workers were arrested last Thursday and arraigned in court, but granted bail by the magistrate The Magistrate after listening to both parties, refused to grant the remand warrant and admitted the arrested workers to bail, noting that the prosecutor had not shown enough reasons, why the suspects should be remanded.

The Estate of the late Ashamu Oyedele described the arrest of the seven workers as a hatched plan to forcefully grab a large expanse of land belonging to the late business man.