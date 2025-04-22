Death Of 4 Sewage Treatment Staff Painful, Says Bauchi Gov

Share

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has extended heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the four dedicated staff members of the Bauchi State Urban Water and Sewerage Corporation who tragically lost their lives during routine maintenance work at the Gubi Dam Water Treatment Plant.

In a statement by Mukthar Gidado, the Governor expressed deep sorrow and profound sadness on behalf of the Government and the good people of Bauchi State.

The statement reads: “The four staff members died in the line of duty while contributing to the essential task of ensuring water supply for the people of Bauchi State.

“Their sacrifice and service will never be forgotten, and their legacy will continue to inspire all those working tirelessly to build a better Bauchi State.”

Share