Death Is Not an End but Transition,Says Sheik Ali-Agan

Professor Ali -Agan of University of Ilorin, Kwara State, has denounced the belief that when a man dies the end as come for such a person, but said that death is not an end but a transition. The Islamic Scholar made this known over the weekend at Ashabala community, Ofada in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State at a lecture organised by the Lagos Mainland Muslims Community with a theme:

” Death: An End or Transition.” He said if someone dies, Angel of death will take such a person soul to the heaven with a nice fragrance, but if the person that died is a wicked person such a person soul will be smelling bad fragrance.” He urge everyone to fear Allah He noted that while such a person soul is being taken to heaven other angels will be asking the Angel of death about the person that died.

The Angel of death will then mention the name of the person that died to other people who have died before him. “Prophet Muhammad said in one of the Hadith that when a good person died and get to heaven, those who were there before him we came to visit him and inquired from him about the welfare of their family members they left behind.

“Allah will allow those who have gone before to ask the new person that died about there loved ones, there mosque affair and other things. The new person that died will be wondering where he found himself. As we were grieving on earth, those in the heaven will be rejoicing that the new person that died has come to join them, their joy is that they will have the opportunity to ask about those they left behind.

“What this means is that death is not an end of human, if one dies, there is still a journey after death. Islam is the best religion on earth, we have the best way to paradise. It is only Muslims that have good records, in Nigeria, we the Muslims find ourselves in between the bad scholars and blind followers.”

He added that those clerics calling people to the way of Allah, they are the scholars who have the opportunity to tell people the truth, but because of what they want to eat they wouldn’t say it. Some of my students were surprised when I told them I was going to deliver lecture, one of them ask me who invited me.

I told him it is those who understand me. “I don’t go to public lecture because I will tell whoever invited me the truth he or she doesn’t want to hear.How can you offer me money at this kind of lecture, some of the clerics in town now have turn to begger, an ordinary musician are now making fun of us as a cleric, this is shame.” He noted that Islamic Scholars are the custodian of knowledge, we have the right to say the truth to power.

“While the angels were asking the person that just died questions he be wondering where he find himself. The person that died is yet to be buried, the angel of death will then told others that have died before the new soul will be coming back. “Why all these were happening in the sky, the new soul is yet to be buried, but when he or she is buried they will then realized that they are dead they will be in the grave already.

When such a person burial is being conducted the dead will be hearing what people are saying but he or she wouldn’t be able to talk, that was why prophet Muhammad said when a Muslims is buried the clerics should not be in haste to leave the grave side quickly “Instead they should pray for such a person so that when the Angel of death visited him he or she such a person would be able to answer the questions they ask such a person correctly in the grave.

It was after such a person that died that he or she will then go back to those souls he met earlier. He will then be telling those that have died before him how their family members are doing and every other people.” Sheik Ali-Agan said Death is inevitable, we all should engage in righteous deed, that’s the only way to Allah.There is no reincarnation, once you are dead you are gone.

“The soul is not dead it only leaves the body, it is the only the body that died, every souls that leaves human bodies are going somewhere.while the infants that died are in madrasat of prophet Ibrahim.While the souls of the righteous Muslims are in a place called Sajarati-lihuliki and every righteous souls will walk one hundred thousand years to get to the tree. “That’s where the soul of every righteous believers are, because its not yet judgement day, because we all are going to meet there.

Those who have died before us their souls will be under the tree. It is under the tree that every righteous believers we then realized all their good deed on earth and they we be happy and calling those on earth to join them.

“Yet we don’t want to die and we want to enter paradise. I pray will all find ourselves in that situation, we all will remember our good deed and it is important that children pray for their late parents and do charity for them, because all the good deed we do and the children of the deceased will definitely go to them. Remembrance of the dead is not allow in Islam. Help the needy and the poor.”

