Death In Wards: How Nigerian Hospitals Turn Patients Into Corpses

•I’ve handled several cases; allegations of negligence aren’t always substantiated -Ahamba(SAN) • You can’t separate medical errors from alarming doctor-to-patient ratio, NMA President tells FG • ‘Employers of auxiliary nurses should be punished

In recent times, deaths and medical conditions linked to errors and negligence in public and private hospitals have stirred safety concerns, bringing to the front burner the perennial issues bedevilling the health sector. LADESOPE LADELOKUN examines this issue.

Ideally, visits to medical facilities for health needs should not endanger lives. But with unceasing reports of medical negligence and lapses that could have been avoided, concerns are sparked about safety in supposed safe places for medicare.

From patients who patronise decrepit hospitals to regular patrons of posh medical facilities, several reports indicate that the distribution of agonies is not discriminatory as the hunt for medical solutions yield death certificates and lifelong miseries.

According to the World Health Organisation, around one in every 10 patients is harmed in health care and more than three million deaths occur annually due to unsafe care, noting that in low-to-middle income countries, as many as four in 100 people die from unsafe care .

Also, in 2020, according to a study published in BMJ Quality and Safety, an online journal that provides information relating to healthcare quality, 43 million instances of medical negligence occur worldwide every single year.

How I lost my wife two weeks to our first wedding anniversary

When Justice and Lovelyn John tied the nuptial knots over a year ago, they had hoped to live and grow old together. In a cruel twist of fate, that hope was abruptly truncated about two weeks to their first wedding anniversary in December 2025.

Lovelyn, Justice said, died after the delivery of their 4.2kg baby at a Lekki hospital in Lagos from mismanaged Primary Postpartum Hemorrhage(PPH). Justice said his wife had complained of a dripping sensation inside her body.

He added that after observation, the consultant noted that the vulva was unusually swollen and the sutures were too tight, making the consultant re-suture her. “After this second procedure, my wife looked lifeless, pale, and unconscious for hours, while the bleeding continued unabated,” he lamented.

Justice alleged that the consultant confirmed she was bleeding internally, yet took no active steps in referring or seeking specialist help outside the primary facility.

“There was a clear 15-hour window between the delivery of our baby and my wife’s eventual passing. Blood transfusion was done without first identifying and repairing the source of bleeding. “At about 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, 4th December 2025, my wife complained of discomfort and began convulsing.

It is important to note that at this critical moment, no medical personnel were in sight. Minutes after I screamed for help, doctors and nurses arrived from the ground floor. There was notably no oxygen in the ward, where my wife was admitted. At this time, I requested for a transfer of my wife to another facility, but the consultant said no facility would accept her without a pulse.

Minutes later, the consultant then agreed for her to be moved,” he added. Citing how medical negligence, administrative failure and delays in moments of emergency by the hospital expeditiously terminated his wife’s life in a statement, Justice explained that the hospital brought a stretcher without side guards or straps to evacuate his wife, noting that while moving her, “she fell off the stretcher onto the hard floor of the tiled walkway on the third floor.

I have challenged the hospital to release the undoctored CCTV footage of the third floor showing when my wife was being stretched out in the early hours of Thursday, 4th December 2025. I rushed to help lift her back up. The staff seemed confused about whether to use the stairs or elevator, thereby wasting valuable time during such an emergency.”

The statement added: “Upon reaching the ground floor, I expected the ambulance to be positioned at the entrance of the hospital door, ready to receive her. Sadly, the ambulance was stationed about 80 metres away, still covered in a tarpaulin showing no readiness.

Only then was the cover removed. When I asked the driver to open the ambulance, I heard the most shocking thing ‘the keys were with the Human Resources (HR) Manager’. It took considerable time to retrieve the keys. When the driver finally opened the bus, he stated, he needed to connect the battery. Throughout this chaos, my wife lay in the open on a stretcher, unattended and without oxygen.”

Justice further explained that he insisted his wife was accompanied by the most experienced medical officer available the consultant when the ambulance finally took off. “I drove behind the ambulance, which stopped twice on the way. Upon reaching Lagos Island from Ikate, a trip of about 15 minutes, given the time of the night, I noticed the ambulance appeared lost.

I overtook them to inquire, and a nurse informed me they were heading to Marina. Suspecting they meant a government hospital on Broad Street, I then led them to Lagos Island Maternity Hospital (LIMH), where my wife was pronounced dead on arrival.

LIMH issued a note for her body to be deposited at the General Hospital morgue.

Stating how an autopsy contradicted the hospital’s claim of Cardiac Arrest as the cause of her wife’s death, Justice said: “My wife’s body was taken to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for an autopsy as part of the Coroner’s Inquest. LUTH has now issued a death certificate clearly stating the cause of death to be Hemorrhagic Shock, directly contradicting the hospital’s claim.”

Hospital of “Particular Concern”?

Following the death of Nkanu Nnamdi, the 21-month-old son of renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, at Euracare Hospital in Lagos, the issues of patients’ safety in hospitals and medical errors have once again occupied the front burner. The Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie had accused the Lagos hospital of negligence after his death.

In a leaked WhatsApp chat with family and close friends, Adichie blamed her son’s death on an overdose of a sedative, Propofol, stating that she was informed by a doctor that it was administered by the resident anesthesiologist. “Suddenly, our beautiful little boy was gone forever. It is like living your worst nightmare. I will never survive the loss of my child,”she wrote.

She added: “We brought in a child who was unwell but stable and scheduled to travel the next day. We came to conduct basic procedures.

And suddenly, our beautiful little boy was gone forever.” Nkanu was said to have died a day before a medical team at Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore in the United States was expecting him after requesting an MRI scan and lumbar puncture test.

Adichie, however, questioned why the same expert, who had allegedly been involved in previous cases of anesthetic overdoses was allowed to keep practising in the hospital where she lost her child.

Also, a veteran journalist, Muyiwa Akintunde, told how one of the co-founders of Newswatch magazine, Ray Ekpu, blamed Euracare Hospital for alleged negligence over what he called the “seemingly avoidable death of his wife” during a visit to commiserate with Ekpu on the death of another co-founder Newswatch magazine, Yakubu Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Euracare Hospital, in a statement, said reports, “currently being circulated contain inaccuracies” in its reaction to the Nkanu death saga.

Scissors In Mother’s Womb: Kano suspends 3 medical personnel

Just recently, a Kano-based man, Abubakar Muhammad, accused the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre of negligence that allegedly led to the death of his wife, Aishat Umar, after a pair of scissors was left in her stomach in the course of a surgery.

Muhammad, in an interview with a national newspaper (not Sunday Telegraph) said his wife repeatedly returned to the hospital to complain about her condition, but was only given pain-relief medication without any further medical investigation.

Meanwhile, following the outrage that greeted the death of the mother of five, a probe by Kano State Hospitals Management Board revealed that the death of Aishatu Umar resulted from medical negligence.

In a statement, the board’s Public Relations Officer, Samira Suleiman, said: “The preliminary findings of the investigation ordered by the Executive Secretary, Dr Mansur Mudi Nagoda, revealed clear medical negligence, as surgical scissors were left inside the patient after the procedure.”

It added: “As an immediate step, the board has suspended three personnel directly involved in the case from carrying out any clinical responsibilities.” Suleiman stated that in line with professional standards and existing laws, a thorough investigation would be carried out. “The case has been referred to the Kano State Medical Ethics Committee for a thorough investigation and appropriate disciplinary measures.”

From stroke to permanent urinary system damage, Architect demands N800m from hospital

For the permanent damage said to be done to his urinary system, plunging him into severe physical, emotional, and economic distress, an Architect, Alfred Ogene, recently filed a suit against RJolad Hospital, seeking N800 million in damages.

According to his lawyers, he had no history of urinary dysfunction before his admission. A memorandum of claim, however, shows that Ogene was admitted to R-Jolad Hospital on November 15, 2025, for the management of partial paralysis following a stroke that affected his right limbs.

The claim filed through his lawyers read in part: “In the early hours of 16th November 2025, our client noticed that while he urinated, part of the urine went into the Catheter Bag while the rest spilled over his body, which drew the attention of another Doctor on duty at that moment. A nurse, Nurse Oseni, then came to remove the initial Catheter and inserted another one.

“About two hours after the new Catheter was inserted, our client started feeling pains in his groin area and immediately called the attention of the nurse in attendance, Nurse Elizabeth, to his condition.” The alleged negligence, according to the claim, caused permanent damage to his urinary system and severe physical injuries as well as psychological trauma.

I’ve handled several cases, allegations of negligence doesn’t mean there’s negligence -Ahamba(SAN)

Reacting to concerns raised by Nigerians on allegations of medical negligence and errors, senior lawyer, Chief Mike Ahamba,(SAN) in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, called for patience on the part of Nigerians. He said no conclusion could be reached until the outcome of investigations.

“What I would want us to do in this Chimamanda matter and other similar issues is to wait for the outcome of the investigations. That there was an allegation of negligence does not mean there was negligence. That there was a desire does not mean there was no negligence. Consequently, since the government of Lagos State has ordered an investigation, let us be patient. I don’t want to be unfair to anyone.

That is my position on this matter. There are other matters concerning professional negligence that I know. I’ve done some in court myself where there was an allegation but in the end, we found nothing wrong. Doctors followed the procedure they ought to have followed.

I’ve done negligent cases between doctors and patients.” Emphasising further on the need for a thorough investigation , Ahamba noted: “A lot of things are happening in this country and not only in medicare. In education, people have failed in their duties and each case must be treated as a single matter and you can’t link two cases together as if they are one.

No! They must be considered in terms of their peculiar fact and this is my position to be fair to all considered. When an issue like this arises, there is the Medical Council to which a report can be made; the court where a suit can be filed.

“Anyone that has been taken, let us be patient, look at the autopsy report and the procedures taken if it is usual or unusual. When the negligence was just minimal, these things count in the outcome. We can’t just say because a big name is involved, we should forget that it is necessary to know what happened.

No parent would be happy that a child died carelessly in a place. It is also difficult to believe that somebody will kill the child knowing she can fight back if something goes wrong. People must learn to complain if something has gone wrong like she’s complaining. My position is, in this case, let us know the facts.”

‘Employers of auxiliary nurses should be punished’

A medical doctor, Adeleke Awolesi, cautioned members of the public against hasty accusations of negligence. According to him, Nigerians get overly emotional over the loss of loved ones, noting that many cases are wrongly classified as medical negligence.

“Nobody intends that there should be a death recorded. You cannot accuse a doctor of negligence unless such a doctor has gone through the panel of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria upon receipt of a petition.

One can only say alleged negligence and our people are very emotional upon the loss of a loved one. So many times, things that cannot be classified as negligence would be categorised as one or medical practitioner liable.

We all know that medicine too is a science and they make lots of mistakes and unfortunately, this leads to the death of human beings, which of course, are social animals that have fathers, mothers and of course, there will be biases.

“Where a case of negligence has been determined, of course, there are human errors and nobody is above mistakes and unfortunately in this part of the country, we are burned out as everybody is overworked because we don’t have adequate personnel and even where you want to employ, they are not available,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

On the allegation that auxiliary nurses are replacing professional medical personnel in hospitals, he said such hospitals should be shut and the culprits should be made to feel the weight of the law. “There is nothing like auxiliary nurses but quacks.

When a private hospital decides to employ such, they should be penalised. If they are not doing the right thing, they should be closed down. Especially in Lagos, where the standard is high, there are monitoring teams that monitor and nip such issues in the bud.”

NMA President speaks

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, President, Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Bala Audu, said despite the reported cases of medical negligence, they don’t signpost incompetence and they are not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

“Medical negligence is something that happens worldwide. And the true term is medical error and negligence. Even though the word negligence doesn’t mean something done intentionally, it means there is a limit to human capacity. If you Google the top 10 countries with the highest incidents of medical errors and negligence, you will see that the highest country is the United States of America.

Errors and negligence do not have anything to do with the ability and capacity of the doctor. Let’s look at the son of Chimamanda. While I sympathise for the loss of the son, let me say that if you look at the case carefully, you cannot say whether there is medical negligence or error until a post mortem is done. If you notice, the child was severely ill with an infection, so severe that they believed it could not be treated in Nigeria.

It means you were dealing with a critically ill patient.” Speaking on the effects of doctors to patients ratio, Audu described it as a huge contributor to errors. Going by the recommendation of the World Health Organisation, there should be at least one doctor for every 400 patients. Nigeria, experts say, struggles with ratios that range from one doctor to several thousand patients.

Corroborating this claim, Audu stated: “We all know that the doctor/patient ratio is astronomical, which means you will work in excess of what you should do, day in and day out. And naturally, you will be over stressed and you will have burnout. Everyone knows that when you have burnout, you have an increase in medical errors.”

Linking the possible cause of the Kano incident to burnout, he added: “Every instrument used for an operation is counted before an operation and at the end of the operation, the entire instruments are counted again. That’s the standard operating procedure. So, if the instrument is forgotten, it means something went wrong with the counting, either before or after.” Audu added: “We must improve our working conditions to retain our work force”

FG moves to check medical errors, negligence

As part of efforts to strengthen the health system, reduce medical errors and improve patient safety, the Federal Government has established a National Task Force on Clinical Governance and Patient Safety. In a statement, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, said the initiative was consistent with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reflects a renewed commitment to improving the quality of healthcare delivery.

He said: “In furtherance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s health system, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has established the National Task Force on Clinical Governance and Patient Safety.”

Pate added: “The task force is established to support the development and operationalisation of sustainable clinical governance and patient safety structures, standards, and accountability mechanisms that improve health outcomes, enhance patient experience, and strengthen workforce performance across the Nigerian health system.”