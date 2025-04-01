Death In The Line Of Duty: Nigerian Boxers Who Died In Ring Ended With McGuigan’s Sixth-Round

Share

Boxing is a sport of bravery, skill, and determination. Every time a fighter steps into the ring, they put their lives on the line, risking serious injury for the love of the sport and the pursuit of glory.

While most boxers return home safely after their bouts, some are not so fortunate. Tragically, history has seen many fighters lose their lives in the ring or as a result of injuries sustained during a fight.

Between 1890 and 2011, at least 1,604 boxers around the world lost their lives due to injuries sustained in the ring, averaging about 13 deaths per year.

While safety measures have improved over time, boxing remains a dangerous sport. Sadly, Nigeria has lost several of its own talented fighters to the brutality of the ring.

Here, AJIBADE OLUSESAN remembers some of the Nigerian boxers who tragically died while competing.

Sherif Lawal

In May 2024, UK-based Nigerian boxer Sherif Lawal died in his very first professional fight. The 29-year-old middleweight collapsed in the ring during a match against Portuguese fighter Malam Varela in London.

The referee ended the fight in the fourth round after Lawal was knocked down, but despite immediate medical attention, he later died in the hospital. The tragic incident shocked the boxing community, with fellow fighters expressing their sorrow.

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury acknowledged the dangers of boxing, stating, “We’re there to inflict damage on each other… unfortunately, things like this happen now and again.”

Chukwuemeka Igboanugo

Chukwuemeka Igboanugo, representing Imo State, lost his life at the 2022 National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State. The young boxer collapsed after receiving multiple punches to the chin from his opponent, Gaby Amagor of Anambra State, during their 86kg bout.

Though medical personnel rushed in to assist him, delays in treatment reportedly contributed to his death. Witnesses at the venue lamented the loss, with one coach criticizing the response time of medical officials.

The tragic death of Igboanugo once again raised concerns about the safety measures in Nigerian boxing competitions.

Miracle Amaeze

In July 2023, 18-year-old undefeated Nigerian boxer Miracle Amaeze collapsed during a sparring session in Lagos. The light heavyweight prospect had won both of his professional fights via first-round knockouts and was seen as one of Nigeria’s most promising boxing talents.

However, after suffering two knockdowns during training, he lost consciousness. Despite receiving first aid and being rushed to the hospital, he did not survive.

Amaeze’s sudden passing devastated the Nigerian boxing community, highlighting the risks that fighters face even in training sessions.

James Amao

In 1967, Nigerian-born boxer James Amao tragically died after being knocked unconscious in a bout against Jeannot Dagbe Cote d’Ivoire.

Amao, who had recently turned professional, had a record of five wins and one loss before his fatal fight. After suffering a knockout on December 1st, he never regained consciousness and passed away five days later.

The boxing fraternity in Ivory Coast mourned his loss, remembering him as a gentle, modest, and talented sportsman. He was laid to rest in Abidjan, the city he had made his home.

Young Ali (Asimi Mustapha)

Nigerian boxer Young Ali, whose real name was Asimi Mustapha, suffered a tragic fate after a fight against Irishman Barry McGuigan. In a bout that ended with McGuigan’s sixth-round stoppage victory, Ali fell into a coma and was rushed out of the ring.

He was placed on life support but eventually passed away at home, leaving behind a pregnant wife. Even decades later, Mc – Guigan admitted that Ali’s death haunted him, and he dedicated his own world featherweight championship victory in 1985 to his fallen opponent.

Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju

Nigeria and indeed the world of boxing were thrown into mourning last Saturday when former Nigerian National and West African light-heavyweight champion Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju lost his life in the ring.

During a bout against Ghanaian fighter Jon Mbanugu at the Ghana Professional Boxing League’s Fight Night 15, Olanrewaju suddenly collapsed, and efforts to revive him proved abortive.

Reports indicate that he was ahead on points before the tragic incident occurred. His death sent shockwaves through the boxing community, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a respected and talented fighter.

