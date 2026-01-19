Death Benefit: Katsina Approves N45.8bn

As part of efforts to cushion the pains of retirees and families of deceased workers, the Katsina State Government has approved a N45.8 billion to pay all arrears of pension and death benefits to state and local government workers.

The payment is expected to bring to an end pension liabilities accumulated between 2019 and October 2025. Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda flagged off the process last week in the state.

Desctibing the exercise as a historic milestone he said the total sum of N45,885,776,176.45 was approved and released for payment to 14,560 beneficiaries, comprising retirees and families of work ers who died in active service across the state, as well as the 34 local governments and local education authorities.

Governor Radda said the decision to clear the backlog was taken early in his administration, noting that delayed pension and death benefit payments had subjected many retirees and bereaved families to years of hardship and uncertainty.

He explained that a State and Local Government Pension Reform Committee was constituted to screen, verify and authenticate all outstanding liabilities, a process that ensured transparency and accuracy in the payments. The payments were made in phases, covering retirees from the last quarter of 2019 through those who exited service in October 2025.

The final tranche, according to the government, includes beneficiaries from local governments and education authorities, with payments scheduled in instalments between January and April 2026, while some categories received one-off payments.

Beyond settling arrears, the governor announced that the state had enacted the New Contributory Pension Law, 2025, as part of broader reforms aimed at preventing future pension backlogs and improving pension administration.

Under the new law, the Katsina State Pension Bureau will manage the contributory pension scheme, while the old pension system will continue under the Pension Transition Board until all existing beneficiaries are fully exited.

Boards for both bodies have been inaugurated, made up of individuals of proven integrity and competence. Governor Radda noted that despite inheriting huge pension liabilities, his administration has sustained prompt payment of salaries and monthly pensions, a development he said has boosted staff morale, enhanced productivity and strengthened public trust in government.