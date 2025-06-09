Death Benefit: Families Of Deceased Police Officers Receive N37.4m

Share

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ajao Adewale, has presented cheques worth N37.4 million to families of deceased officers in the territory.

The Command Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. Adeh said families of 39 police officers who served under the FCT Command benefited from the presentation.

She said the cheques were presented to the beneficiaries by the CP on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

According to her, the funds were disbursed under the Group Life Assurance (GLA), Nigeria Police Force Welfare Insurance Scheme (IGPFW), and Group Personal Accident (GPA) coverage.

She said the CP reaffirmed the commitment of the I-G to Police welfare, adding that the gesture reflects the force’s dedication to honouring the sacrifices of its officers.

“These cheques represent more than financial support, they are symbols of our respect, remembrance, and solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes.”

He expressed the I-G’s resolve to strengthen a compassionate and responsive welfare system that would boost the morale of officers across ranks.

