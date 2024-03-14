Dearth of Local Paper Mills Costing Nigeria $3BN in Import

An astute industrialist and Chief Executive Officer of FAE Limited, Princess Funlayo Bakare Okeowo, has raised the alarm over dearth paper mills in the country. She said the implication would be dicey if Nigerians continue to spend about $3 billion in paper importation without provision for backwards integration programme for the resuscitation of paper mills in the country.

Princess Okeowo made this known in an interview with New Telegraph during her company’s 50th anniversary celebration and the announcement of world envelopes day in Lagos. Speaking further, the industrialist explained that lack of proper energy supply from the national grids was costing the paper manufacturing firm 80 per cent of its profit on automotive gas oil, otherwise known as diesel just to produce one million envelopes per day.

She lamented high operating costs in the country’s business environment, saying that government must do more to encourage local manufacturers to be able to remain in business. According to her, manufacturing is the bedrock of any nation’s economy. While speaking on the high operating costs, Princess Okeowo said: “We know the government of Nigeria is trying. But as an industrialist, we want them to try more. “Manufacturing is the bedrock of every economy.

China is the bride of the world now. The only reason China is the bride of the world is because their government is encouraging manufacturing. “One, we need special interest rate to be given to the manufacturers in Nigeria. Two, if you look at the frustration you cannot believe it. Now, 80 per cent of our profit goes into diesel. Diesel today is about N1,700.

How can we make profit and we have some manufacturers that have already gone outside the country because of operating costs. We need them to look into it.” Speaking of FAE Limited achievements, the industrialist explained that “today, FAE is the lead is the leading envelope manufacturing, customizing, supplying and producing company in Nigeria with presence in Francophonie and West Africa countries such as Ghana, Cameroon, Benin, Liberia, Togo, Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Côte D’Ivoire, The Gambia, Mauritania, Chad, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

Okeowo added: “FAE Limited combines basic local knowledge and international expertise to achieve unparalleled performance standards in every aspect of our business. “Our world class equipment ensures that we are able to produce to the specification of our customers and our ever growing client base. “Our quality standards are unrivalled in Nigeria and compare favourably with global best practice. “FAE Limited is one that keeps the safety of the documents of our customers in high esteem, hence why we made security envelopes to ensure total safety of your documents.”