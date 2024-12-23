Dearth Of Flight Dispatchers Worrisome- FLIDAN

Share

Members of the Flight Dispatchers Association of Nigeria (FLIDAN) have described the shortage of flight dispatchers in Nigeria as not healthy for the sector.

They equally lamented their huge workload, which could put air safety at risk.

Described as the unseen pilots, commanding operations from the ground to ensure safety in the skies, they lamented that they are overworked, undervalued and underpaid.

President of FLIDAN, Mr. Daniel Ayuba, appealed that flight dispatchers’ type-ratings be stamped on their licences to enhance accountability and safety.

He equally demanded mandatory logbooks for dispatchers, akin to those used by pilots to document and preserve critical experience gained on the job be introduced, adding that there must be policies ensuring consistent job placements and on-the-job training opportunities for new graduates.

According to the FLIDAN President, “airlines must foster transparency and fairness in salary structures, empowering Flight Dispatchers with the respect and compensation they deserve”.

While reminding how less than two months ago, the professional body lost a dedicated Flight Dispatcher who collapsed and died on the tarmac, Ayuba described the tragedy as an avoidable one “that highlights the cost of neglect.

Others, he said, remained hospitalised due to overwork and poor conditions. He said: “Flight dispatchers are the unseen pilots, commanding operations from the ground to ensure safety in the skies.

Yet, we are overworked, undervalued, and underpaid. This cannot continue. We must foster a culture that values and protects the professionals who underpin the safety of every passenger flight.

Together, let us advocate for change, align with international standards, and ensure that Flight Dispatchers receive the recognition, respect, and resources they deserve.

“In an industry where safety is paramount, the pivotal role of Flight Dispatchers often goes unnoticed, yet we stand at the very heart of aviation safety and efficiency.”

