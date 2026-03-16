Deap Capital Targets Recapitalisation, Debt Restructuring To Revive Operations

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc has unveiled plans to strengthen its financial position through a capital raising programme, debt restructuring and the introduction of a strategic investor as part of efforts to reposition the company for sustainable growth.

The initiatives were disclosed during the company’s 12th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos. Chairman of the company, Kenneth Olise, who was represented at the meeting by NonExecutive Director Edmond Ani, said the firm had experienced significant challenges over the past decade but had embarked on a restructuring process aimed at stabilizing its operations and restoring shareholder value.

According to him, a key aspect of the turnaround strategy involved negotiations with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria over outstanding debts owed by the company.

He explained that the liability had risen from about N685 million to over N1.8 billion due to court proceedings before both parties eventually agreed on a full and final settlement of N400 million.

Olise also disclosed that part of the company’s liabilities had been converted into equity following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the arrangement, debts valued at N2.03 billion are being converted into 1.49 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at a conversion price of N1.35 per share.

He said the share allotment process is currently ongoing and is expected to be concluded before the end of the first quarter of 2026, after which creditors who opted for the conversion will receive their shares through the Central Securities Clearing System.

The chairman further revealed that the company had secured a strategic investment agreement with Banklink Africa Private Equity Limited, which is expected to inject at least N3 billion into the firm as equity.

According to him, the investment will support the company’s recapitalization drive and reposition it as a globally competitive non-bank financial services firm with a focus on investment banking activities.

Olise added that the company has resumed the prompt filing of quarterly and annual returns with regulators, including the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the SEC, after several years of non-compliance before the current management assumed office in 2023.