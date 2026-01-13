DEAP Capital Signs MoU To Launch Minerals, Metals Financing Across Africa

DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a minerals and metals financing initiative across Africa, aimed at expanding access to funding for operators within the continent’s critical minerals ecosystem.

In a statement released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in Lagos, the company said the initiative will provide bespoke financing, advisory services, and capital structuring solutions to support Africa’s participation in global supply chains linked to digitisation, energy transition, industrial manufacturing, and advanced technologies.

The MoU builds on DEAP Capital’s previous agreement with Banklink Africa Fund II, a limited fund under Banklink Africa Private Equities, which established a strategic investment framework to strengthen the company’s capital base and support its long-term growth objectives.

According to DEAP Capital, the proposed investment structures are designed to resuscitate and reposition the firm as a resilient, profitable investment banking boutique with a clear sector focus. The agreement is also expected to trigger fresh capital injection, enhance institutional capacity, and strengthen strategic alignment.

The initiative will position DEAP Capital to play a leading role in capital mobilisation for mineral projects, structure innovative financing solutions, and unlock emerging opportunities within Nigeria and broader African financial markets.

Commenting on the development, DEAP Capital CEO Anthony Adigwe described the MoU as a defining moment for the company, reinforcing its positioning as a sector-focused, non-bank financial institution.

Dr. Israel Ovirih, Chair of Banklink Africa, added that the agreement opens a new avenue for African businesses in the minerals and metals sector to access global capital more efficiently.

DEAP Capital expressed confidence that the initiative will enhance market relevance, improve shareholder value, and contribute to the development of sustainable, bankable mineral projects across Africa.