Deap Capital Returns To Profit In Q4 2025, Cash Position Improves

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc has reported a modest return to profitability in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, supported by higher fee income, investment income and improved cash flows, according to its unaudited interim financial statements.

For the quarter under review, the company recorded a profit after tax of N2.403 million, reversing a loss of N3.692 million posted in the preceding quarter ended September 2025. Profit before tax stood at N901,000, compared with a loss of N6.060 million in the previous quarter.

The improvement was driven mainly by a sharp increase in fees and commission income, which rose to N10.141 million from N51,000 in the prior quarter. Administrative expenses declined to N9.110 million from N6.104 million, while finance costs remained contained at N130,000, helping to support the quarter’s improved bottom line.

In addition, investment income of N1.502 million contributed to overall performance, lifting total comprehensive income for the quarter to N2.403 million.

However, on a year-todate basis, performance remained pressured. For the 12 months ended September 2025, the company reported a cumulative loss of N9.029 million, compared with a profit of N9.028 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at 0 kobo, reflecting the modest scale of profits.

A review of the statement of financial position showed a slight improvement in asset base. Total assets increased to N310.226 million as at December 31, 2025, from N303.479 million as at September 30, 2025. This was largely driven by higher cash and cash equivalents, which rose sharply to N9.863 million from N2.415 million, reflecting stronger operating cash inflows during the quarter.

Available-for-sale financial assets remained stable at N300.364 million, while loans and advances stood at nil, compared with N700,000 in the previous period. On the liabilities side, total liabilities declined to N2.297 billion from N2.629 billion, supported by reductions in other payables and deferred income.

Managed accounts and borrowings remained unchanged at N569.437 million and N437.354 million, respectively. Despite the return to quarterly profitability, shareholders’ funds remained negative.

Total equity improved marginally to negative N1.987 billion, from negative N2.326 billion at the end of September 2025, reflecting retained losses accumulated over time. Cash flow from operating activities turned positive during the quarter, with net cash inflow of N5.946 million, compared with a net outflow of N17.421 million in the preceding period.