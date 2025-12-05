DEAP Capital Management & Trust Posts N9.03m Full-Year Loss

DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc has released its audited financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2025, showing a marginal improvement in bottom-line performance even as the company remained in a loss position.

According to the directors’ report, the firm recorded a loss before taxation of N28.82 million in 2025, compared with N19.27 million posted in the previous financial year.

The company earned no turnover during the period, but reported other income of N3.14 million. Administrative expenses rose sharply to N31.92 million, up from N19.25 million in 2024, while finance costs also increased slightly to N39, compared with N13 in the preceding year. This pushed the loss for the year to N28.82 million.

However, DEAP Capital reported investment income of N19.79 million, which helped moderate the company’s overall negative performance.