DealMakers AFRICA Recognizes Top Mergers, Acquisitions In W’Africa

West Africa’s most significant mergers and acquisitions, along with the financial and legal advisers behind them, have been recognized in the recently released 2024 DealMakers AFRICA Annual Awards.

The awards highlight transactions that have shaped the region’s corporate landscape, acknowledging the firms and individuals driving complex deals across industries.

The DealMakers AFRICA awards are determined primarily by objective criteria, assessing the value and number of transactions recorded.

However, three categories- Deal of the Year, Private Equity Deal of the Year, and Individual DealMaker of the Year are selected based on nominations from advisory firms.

These are evaluated based on factors such as deal complexity, transformational impact, and potential value creation.

In the West Africa Deal of the Year category, four major transactions were shortlisted.

These included Olam Agri’s acquisition of Avisen, Chappal Energies’ purchase of Equinor’s Nigerian business, Renaissance Africa Energy’s acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, and the acquisition of Flour Mills by Excelsior Shipping.

The winning deal in this category was the acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company by Renaissance Africa Energy, a transaction that aligns with Nigeria’s broader objective of increasing local participation in the energy sector.

The deal saw ownership of critical onshore assets consolidated under a consortium of Nigerian companies, reinforcing local players’ roles in the industry.

PwC Nigeria, Banwo & Ighodalo, Clifford Chance, White & Case, and G. Elias served as advisers on the transaction.

For the Private Equity Deal of the Year, three deals were in contention, including CardinalStone Partners’ exit from i-Fitness to Verod, Verod and its partners’ investment in Moniepoint, and Adenia Partners’ sale of Cresta Paints to Uhuru Investment Partners.

The award was given to CardinalStone Partners for its exit from i-Fitness to Verod, a deal expected to drive i-Fitness’ next growth phase through Verod’s operational expertise and financial backing.

The transaction was facilitated by Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria, CardinalStone Capital Partners, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie, and Olaniwun Ajayi.

The Individual DealMaker of the Year award, sponsored for the second consecutive year by PSG Capital, recognized five shortlisted professionals: Akinola Akinboboye of Deloitte, Ayotunde Owoigbe of Banwo & Ighodalo, Azeezah Muse-Sadiq of Banwo & Ighodalo, Daniel Adeoye of Verod, and Yewande Senbore of Olaniwun Ajayi.

The award went to Daniel Adeoye, a partner at Verod, for his role in executing high-value transactions in the region.

Adenia Partners’ acquisition of Air Liquide subsidiaries across Africa was recognized with the DealMakers AFRICA Special Recognition award.

The deal spanned 12 countries across three regions, with Adenia committing up to €30 million over the next five years to strengthen and expand the newly formed entity, Erium.

The transaction was advised by Decrop Consulting, Asafo & Co, Fidal Avocats, Deloitte, DPGS & Alliance Partners, and ClassM.

The awards also acknowledged the top-performing financial and legal advisory firms in West Africa’s mergers and acquisitions landscape.

PwC emerged as the leading financial adviser by deal value, followed by Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria, Citigroup Global Markets, and Treadstone Resource Partners.

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria and Stanbic IBTC Capital shared the top spot for financial advisory by deal activity.

Banwo & Ighodalo was named the top legal adviser by deal value, ahead of Clifford Chance, G. Elias, and White & Case. In terms of deal flow, Banwo & Ighodalo secured the top position, followed by Olaniwun Ajayi and Herbert Smith Freehills.

For equity transactions, Stanbic IBTC Capital was ranked the top financial adviser by transaction value, while Templars led as the top legal adviser in the same category.

In debt transactions, Afreximbank ranked highest by value, while Olaniwun Ajayi led in legal advisory.

DealMakers AFRICA, which launched its awards in 2000 in South Africa and expanded to the rest of the continent in 2008, continues to highlight key transactions that shape African economies.

The latest rankings reflect the growing sophistication of West Africa’s mergers and acquisitions landscape as local and international firms navigate complex deals that are reshaping industries across the region.

