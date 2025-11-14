Dealing With The ‘Sacred Disease’ Called Epilepsy

Background

Astory often overlooked by some preachers is told in the Bible about a young man whose father brought him to the disciples of Jesus while he had gone to pray at the Mount of Transfiguration with his three trusted aides.

In verses 17 and 18 of Mark gospel chapter nine, we are told that a certain man from the crowd which besieged Jesus after He came down from the mountain had raised a disturbing issue about his son’s unusual pattern of sickness.

The story of the man, clouded in despair and frustration, was that his son would experience seizures which, more often than not, disheveled his behaviour, leaving him with a sudden collapse to the ground and froth oozing out from his mouth.

The story added that the man related to Jesus how his son would fall and roll, sometimes into fire, after which he would regain consciousness, nervously starring at people before reconciling with his environment. Thereafter, he would return to his feet in a spasmodic manner with bruises on his face and body.

He had earlier taken him to Christ’s disciples but they could do nothing. A few preachers have pointed fingers in the direction of epilepsy as it presented, at the time, all symptoms peculiar to this disease as we see it today.

This portion of the Bible reflects the pathetic, devastating, dehumanising and distressing health conditions of so many people around us. This disease, said to have been discovered in Babylonia more than 3,000 years ago, was called by the ancient Greeks ‘the Sacred Disease.’

At some point, it was dubbed; ‘the falling disease,’ clearly minimising or even undermining the human factor in God’s creation while elevating à mischance to eerie height.

The misconception about this disease has been surrounded by a long and winding myth, depending on the environment and culture, which has been infused and credited with a life of misfortune, curses, and/or divine punishment.

For these and many other reasons, those affected by the disorder are stigmatised, isolated, segregated and openly sneered at. Over hundreds of centuries down the line, medical experts continue the struggle to comprehend the mystery surrounding epilepsy with results locked between marginal success and inconceivably huge failure.

Research intervention from Robarts

However, while this sickness continues to defy medical solutions, it is heartwarming to know that Robarts Research Institute, located in Ontario, Canada, seems to be working on advanced technology in identifying the cause and treatment of the disorder in humans.

For instance, the Institute has been; “working to improve modern understanding of a long-chronicled disorder and advance promising new treatment options,” according to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), based on the campus of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, the United States. As a first line of treatment, Robarts Institute explained, “the epileptic seizures are controlled with medication.”

However, it added that, “about one-third of people with epilepsy do not respond to drug therapy – in Canada, this means about 60,000 people are living with what’s known as drug-resistant epilepsy.”

It continued: “In this case, individuals may be candidates for a surgery that removes the part of the brain where the seizures originate. But the challenge for surgeons is identifying these precise regions of the brain.”

Prevalence rate in Nigeria

In Nigeria, NLM Studies on prevalence of epilepsy is said to have yielded “figures ranging between 3.1 and 37 per 1000, giving one of the widest variations in prevalence of epilepsy world over.

In order to accurately estimate clinical and public health impacts of epilepsy in Nigeria, robust and reliable epidemiological data are required for an appropriate estimation of logistical, economical, and social impacts of epilepsy.

For the likes of Musa MammanWatila of National Health Service; Salisu Babalare of Usmandanfodio; Morenikeji A Komolafe of Obafemi Awolowo University and Stanley C. Igwe of Ebonyi State University in their combined work, “Epidemiology of Epilepsy in Nigeria: A community-based study from three states,” they not only affirmed the prevalence of the disorder in the country after “a door to door study”, they also came out with a 95% Confidence Interval (CI).

The study on the Nigerian situation posited that “the objectives of the study were to determine, using meta-analysis, the prevalence of epilepsy by pooling data from community-based door-to-door surveys conducted in various parts of Nigeria, explore the existing variation in prevalence of epilepsy in Nigeria along geopolitical regions and settlement setting of the country, and then evaluate the burden of epilepsy in Nigeria.

“Prevalence estimates were derived from a random effects metaanalysis of observational studies reporting the prevalence of epilepsy in Nigeria. The derived estimate for the prevalence of epilepsy was applied to the total populations in Nigeria to give an estimated burden of epilepsy in Nigeria.

They situated the results as follows: “Nine community-based door-to-door surveys, with quality data from different regions in Nigeria, were included. I-squared (I2) heterogeneity was 88.5%. Random effects model (REM) estimate of overall prevalence of epilepsy from the studies was eight per 1000 (95% confidence interval (95% CI): 6-10).

The prevalence was highest (11 per 1000) in the south western part of the country. It was also higher among the rural (15 per 1000 people) than the urban (6 per 1000) dwellers. The burden of epilepsy in Nigeria, based on the prevalence estimate was 1,280,000 persons (95% CI: 960,000-1,600,000 persons).”

Cross River experience

In Cross River State, World Journal of Medical Sciences in its report on “Psychological distress and social deprivation in Epilepsy: Experience from Calabar, Nigeria,” made public in 2025, highlighted the trauma people with the disorder are passing through.

It said: “People with epilepsy suffer discrimination and psychopathological co-morbidity. Timely detection of psychopathology in such persons enhances effectively tailored management and impact the outcome and patients` quality of life. “This study determined the predictors of psychological distress among epilepsy patients in Calabar, Nigeria and their experience of social deprivation.

In this cross-sectional study, a structured intervieweradministered questionnaire, incorporating the GHQ-12 instrument, was used to assess co-morbid psychological distress and the experience of deprivations among epilepsy patients at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Nigeria.

“Data analysis was performed with p<0.05 as the significant level. Sixty-three participants with the mean age (SD) of 32.5 (12.1) years and the median age at onset of 21 years completed the study. Twentysix (41.3%) of the participants had psychological distress, with noncompliance with anti-epilepsy medication (P=0.010) and absence of a marital partner (0.037), as the identified predictors.

‘‘Thirty-three (52.4%) had been absent from work or scheduled activity because of the challenges posed by epilepsy. Twenty-three (36.5%) of the participants had problems in their relationships and fifteen (23.8%) experienced de- privation of opportunities in their workplaces, schools, or society be- cause they suffer epilepsy.

Over- all, 39 (61.9%) of the participants reported that living with epilepsy has brought some deprivation or limitation in their lives, linked to the occurrence of seizure attacks in public (P = 0.000) and co-morbid psychological distress (P= 0.002). “The study revealed a high rate of co-morbid psychological distress and experienced social deprivation and discrimination among persons living with epi- lepsy in our setting.”

Conclusion

There is no doubt that Cross River State in particular and Nigeria in general have been grappling with epilepsy prevalence for many decades now.

Unfortunately, despite all efforts by researchers and allied medical scientists to uncover the solution to this disease, the problem continues to grow more and more addle as researchers rummage through human brains in an attempt to solve this nagging puzzle.

While researchers continue to invest in finding solutions, culture, on the other hand, continues to fuel stigma and discrimination, a situation that has created fear and continues to limit sensitization efforts on how to successfully wade off consistent attack on those having the disorder.

The implication is that those with the disease have turned to traditionalists and marabouts who not only fleece and bilk money from their unsuspecting and desperate victims, but also deflate their expectations.

Action by sufferers

It important at this point to inform those struggling with epilepsy that they can still live normal lives like any other person. It’s a serious crime to commit suicide as some have done after realising that they were afflicted by the disease.

Identifying research materials and studying them, watching your body system, sitting on the floor when such feeling occurs and living with a trusted partner who will oversee your condition in case of seizure are advised.

This is not taking away intense prayers, formalising a relationship with God and avoiding cold drink, especially at odd times. Taking some rest and avoiding activities that sap energy is also important for the body.

Until a clear solution is arrived at on this issue and it is made affordable, some if not all, amidst those results of research, those with epilepsy need to study the pattern of the disease and place themselves in a position that seizures are avoided and controlled.

Call to action by govt

On the part of governments, civil society, churches and Mosques as well as the public generally, sensitisation of these group of fellow humans should be made a priority. Laws should be enacted to halt stigma and discrimination, especially in employment and the workplace.

Empathy, rather than suspicion, should be cardinal in dealing with this set of person. Only then will they come out from selfwithdrawal and manifest their potentials by contributing to the society and living a life that will never haunt their dreams.