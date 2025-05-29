Deaf Students Appeal To Makinde To Prevent Sale Proposed University Land

Share

Students of the Christian Mission School for the Deaf in Ibadan, Oyo State, have appealed to the Oyo State Government to stop the sale of their 39-acre land at kilometre 18 on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to political officeholders and private individuals.

The students, who carried placards with messages such as “The deaf have the right to live,” “Please, do not snatch our lands,” and “The deaf are helpless, help us,” made a heartfelt plea to Governor Seyi Makinde to protect their land from encroachers.

They explained that the land was acquired through hard work for the proposed establishment of the first university for the deaf in Africa.

Speaking on behalf of the school management, Dr. Gbenga Idowu, a member of the school’s advisory board, said, “We purchased this land in 2005. The problem started in 2018 when the state government acquired it without prior notice, despite the fact that we duly registered the property.”

“We have no power of our own and are deeply unhappy about the encroachment. We only have 39 acres. In a saner society, the government would support us fully, given the disabilities of these innocent and helpless children. If the government cannot help, at least they should leave us the little we struggled to secure.”

Dr. Idowu expressed frustration over political interference: “A Senator is coming to take the land of the poor. What for? There is land everywhere. Why should it be this land, belonging to defenceless, innocent children, that you want to seize by force?”

He also emphasized the inclusiveness of the school: “This deaf school is not for Christians alone; Muslim children from all over the country attend here. Governor Seyi Makinde should please do all he can to protect us from these encroachers.”

Dr. Idowu detailed the school’s efforts over the years: “For years, our mission has worked tirelessly to uplift deaf individuals, preventing them from the indignity of becoming street beggars and urchins. We established primary and secondary schools for the deaf at Plot 78 Commercial Reservation, off Kudeti Avenue, Onireke GRA, Ibadan, in 1998 and 2004. However, due to the overwhelming number of students and dedicated staff, this facility has become severely congested.”

“To expand our reach and provide comprehensive training—including primary, secondary, vocational, agricultural, and university education, a pioneering initiative for the deaf in Nigeria and Africa—we acquired a larger parcel of land through the generous contributions of families, friends, and supporters who share our commitment. This land represents hope and a vital step toward empowering the deaf community.”

“We have written numerous letters to the state government to appeal for help, but our pleas fell on deaf ears. It was only last year that we noticed renewed encroachment by Senator Olalekan Afuye. When confronted, he resisted and told us to take the matter to court.”

“They have forcibly taken over 19 acres of the land despite the structures we built on it. Our Onireke facility is already overcrowded, which is why we sought a larger space to breathe new life into education for the deaf. We are deeply frustrated by these developments. If we are striving to give meaningful lives to these children, our efforts should be supported,” Dr. Idowu concluded.

