Deaf Eagles Hammer Côte d’Ivoire In WADSU Opener

The Deaf Eagles of Nigeria triumphed over Côte d’Ivoire with a 3-0 victory in the opening match of the 13th edition of the West Africa Deaf Football Tournament. This win keeps their hopes of retaining the trophy alive.

All three goals were scored in the second half after neither team managed to find the net in the first half. Having reached the finals ten times in the past and won the trophy five times, the Deaf Eagles are aiming for their sixth title this year. A victory would solidify their position as the best deaf football team in the sub-region.

Although a sparse crowd attended the match at the Moshood Abiola Stadium due to its location, this did not hinder the Deaf Eagles from executing their game plan against their opponents. In other matches, Liberia will face Togo at 9 am on Friday (today) in their first Group B game, while Nigeria will play Gambia at 4pm in their second Group A match.