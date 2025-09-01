New Telegraph

September 1, 2025
Deaf Eagles Beat Gambia On Penalties, Lift 6th WADSU Trophy

The Deaf Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday crowned their dominance in West African deaf football, defeating The Gambia 4-1 on penalties to win the 13th West Africa Deaf Football Championship (WADSU) and the 3rd Deaf Athletics Championship, held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The pulsating final ended 1-1 in regulation time, with Nigeria taking the lead in the first half through Salaudeen Saleh, before Gambia equalised after the break. Both teams battled intensely in an energy-sapping encounter, but with no extra time allowed, penalties became the decider.

In the shootout, Nigeria calmly converted four of their spot kicks, while Gambia managed only one. The victory handed the Deaf Super Eagles their sixth WADSU football title, extending their dominance in the subregional championship. By contrast, Gambia are still searching for their first triumph.

