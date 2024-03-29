‘Deadman’ Shocks Sympathisers, Wakes Up En Route Mortuary

An elderly man, name withheld, who was declared dead after involvement in a case identified by friends and family as poisoning after he attended a meeting, woke up several hours later while being taken to the mortuary. New Telegraph learnt that the man who narrowly escaped being taken to the mortuary after being declared dead in the late hours of Tuesday, March 26, shocked members of his family, residents and mortuary attendants who came to carry his ‘dead’ body.

While his family members and friends rejoiced and hailed the incident as miraculous, other residents of the area and the mortuary attendants were left in shock, as everything according to a source who spoke anonymously happened as if it was in the movies. New Telegraph reports that the incident which occurred on Wednesday at Umuobasi, a Rural Community in the Port Harcourt Road axis of Aba South Local Government Area, sent shock waves to the streets as it became the topic of the town.

A source close to the family told New Telegraph that the elderly man was reportedly poisoned and was declared dead by some health experts who attended to him after suffering stomach problems which led to him vomiting blood and quickly passing out on Tuesday night before he could be rushed to a hospital. As gathered, the man’s family contacted the St Joseph’s Catholic Hospital/Mortuary in Ohabiam area of the same Aba South Local Government Area to come to Umuobasi Community to convey their father’s corpse to the mortuary after he was certified dead in the late hours of Tuesday and again in the early hours of Wednesday