Deadly Touts On The Rampage In Abuja

Last week, some deadly touts unleashed mayhem on a family of four at the Mabushi bridge in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) leading to the death of a couple, CALEB ONWE reports

A young man driving in an SUV was said to had stopped his vehicle at the popular Mabushi bridge bus stop to pick up a passenger when he was suddenly confronted by a group of motor park touts, popularly known as agberos. The agberos reportedly entered the vehicle and began struggling with him fir the control of the steering wheel.

In the scuffle, the car lost control and was involved in a fatal accident, claiming the lives of the man and his wife. The three agberos reportedly sustained injuries in the crash. In response to the chaos and the couple’s death, an angry mob at the scene resorted to instant jungle justice; dragging the injured agberos from the wreckage and setting them on fire.

Before this last incident, fears had been rife amongst residents that should nothing drastic be done, the transportation ecosystem of the nation’s capital could degenerate to something worse than the foul tales which Lagos and some other metropolitan cities are known for.

Residents are apparently worried because the touting menace is gradually taking root in Nigeria’s seat of power, creating great distaste that should not be associated witha modern city. Inside Abuja gathered that touting in Abuja, both the ones that wear the cloaks of transportation enforcers and revenue collectors have made commuting a risky venture.

Residents said that it has become a daily occurrence in Abuja, where you witness the presence of rag-tag young men who take over the streets and major bus stops harassing motorists. Findings showed that if they are not demanding for motor revenue tickets, it is for other sundry levies collected by the agents of the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC).

In Abuja, many bus stops are very notorious for the activities of these rampaging touts. Commuters and motorists usually encounter these touts suspected to be drug addicts at places like Area 1, Area 3 , Apo, Berger, Wuse, Mabushi and other junctions. Satellite Towns like Nyanya, Karu, Dutse, Kubwa, Lugbe and Maraba in the nearby Nasarawa state are also not immune to the harassment of touts who often pose as revenue collectors or transportation system enforcers.

Police confirms incident

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the ugly incident of the death of a couple at Mabushi bridge, due to the harassment of touts, was eventually confirmed by the Police. Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh said: “ The FCT Police Command regretfully wishes to confirm a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on 3rd September 2025 at about 1:30 p.m. along Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway by Mabushi Underbridge.

“Preliminary findings indicate that a grey Toyota Highlander, registration number ABJ 206 EC, driven by one Emeka Ehekweme with his wife, was accosted by three unidentified suspects who forcefully entered the vehicle near Berger Junction, Utako. In the ensuing struggle for control of the steering, the vehicle lost control, struck another parked Mazda vehicle and somersaulted into a bridge pillar.

“The Highlander’s driver, his wife, and two of the assailants were confirmed dead on arrival at the National Hospital, while a third suspect is currently receiving treatment. The Mazda driver, one Suleman Mohammed, sustained no life-threatening injuries. “Investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

The Command commiserates with the families of the deceased and assures the public of a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts of the matter. Further development will be communicated in due course”.

Residents narrate experiences

Residents said that from Nyanya to Kubwa, Wuse to Gwagwalada, touts have become an unsettling nightmare. . Commuters speak of running battles, sudden fights, and how drivers are often forced to surrender daily takings to these gangs just to be allowed to operate. A resident, Maduka Nwafor who lives in Nyanya shared one of the distasteful experiences he had with the touts.

“I work with one of the Federal Ministries and my office is located at the Federal Secretariat in the Central Area. I live in Nyanya and I usually use my car to pick some passengers whenever I am going to work. “The problem we have is that agberos, either the ones that claim they work for the transportation unions or AMAC will harass life out of you. “There are some places you dare not stop or park to pick any passenger, except you are prepared for the troubles of these touts.”

Nwafor stated that if nothing is done quickly, Abuja may overtake Lagos as the headquarters of “ Agberos”. Another resident, Joy Bidemi, who lives in Dutse, said her worries at overcrowded bus stops is not about pickpockets. Her real fear is the gang of touts, who prowl the motor parks and bus stops, extorting money from drivers, intimidating commuters, and sometimes inflicting violence.

She shared one of her experiences thys: “I saw them beat a driver last week because he refused to pay. They don’t even care if passengers are inside the bus. They use sticks, bottles, anything.” Inside Abuja’s investigation revealed that both private and commercial drivers are at the mercy of these touts.

Ibrahim Musa, a commercial driver who plies the Lugbe-Berger route on a daily basis, said that the major challenge motorists face is the multiple taxation and harassment from touts. He even accused law enforcement agencies of complacency which, he said, encourages the unruly behaviour of the touts.

Musa also disclosed that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has made the situation worse by employing young men who are often suspects of drug addiction as revenue collectors.

According to him, “ they charge drivers operational levies ranging from N100 to N500 per trip. Those who resist are beaten, threatened, or robbed. “I have been a driver for 12 years. Now, I make less because I must settle them at every junction. If I don’t, they will damage my bus or attack passengers. We are living in fear.”

Violence and fear

The Mabushi incident where a couple and some of the touts lost their lives, was one example of the ugly experiences that is threatening the image of the FCT. Inside Abuja gathered that, for passengers, the presence of touts is more than a nuisance, it is a daily travel risk.

In July, a young student was reportedly stabbed at Jabi motor park during a clash between rival tout groups. Traders in the area say they have learned to shut their shops quickly once fights erupt. “Sometimes it’s like a war zone,” says Mrs. Kelechi Nwosu, a food vendor at the park. “They throw bottles, knives, even stones.

We hide inside our kiosks until it calms down. But business suffers, and our lives are at risk.” It was learnt that the menace of these violence -prone touts have perpetually planted fears in the hearts of people when using public transport, especially early in the morning or late at night.

Authorities dilemma

Police spokesperson in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, has also confirmed that the police had always received reports of the activities of these touts. “We receive reports of violent activities by touts across several parks. “Our men have made arrests, but the challenge is that these groups reemerge under different names and faces.

It is a socio-economic issue as much as it is a security one.” The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed plans to end touting relating to public transportation. The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike at different occasions, has maintained that when three new modern bus terminals become fully operational, the problem of touting would have been solved.