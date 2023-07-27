Deadly Mediterranean Wildfires Kill More Than 40

More than 40 people have died – most of them in Algeria – in the Medi- terranean wildfires threatening villages and holiday resorts, and thousands have been evacuated. Greece is preparing for more evacuation flights from Rhodes, as fires also rage on the islands of Corfu and Evia.

The current long heatwave shows no let-up – temperatures are expected to rise above 44C (111F) in parts of Greece, reports the BBC. Fires spreading in Sicily forced Italy to briefly close Palermo airport. High winds and tinder-dry vegetation mean firefighters are struggling in many areas to douse the flames and create firebreaks.

The heaviest death toll so far is in Algeria, where the 34 victims included 10 soldiers surrounded by flames during an evacuation in the coastal province of Bejaia, east of Algiers. Bejaia is the worst-hit area, accounting for 23 of the deaths, local media report.