November 21, 2024
November 21, 2024
Deadly Bomb Cyclone Cuts Power For Thousands In US N’west

A storm off the coast of US North-west and western Canada is pummeling the region – bringing high winds, flooding and snow to over seven million residents living in states along the Pacific Ocean.

The storm has caused widespread power outages for hundreds of thousands of Americans, and its strong winds have downed trees. At least one person – a woman near Seattle – has died.

The “bomb cyclone” – as forecasters call it – has been caused by air pressure quickly dropping off the coast, which has rapidly intensified the weather system.

The effects of the storm were seen yesterday morning, with fallen trees damaging homes and blocking roadways in Washington State.

