Deadline For Pilgrims’ Data Capturing Remains Feb 8

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reiterated February 8, 2026, as the deadline for submitting pilgrims’ data and forming groups on the Nusuk Masar registration platform, a requirement that will enable visa issuance.

Meanwhile, March 20 remains the final date for visa processing.

This emphasis was made during a virtual meeting with all Hajj-participating countries and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The meeting, tagged Official Schedule of Operations, was held on February 4, 2026, to re-emphasise key requirements for visa processing on the Nusuk Masar platform ahead of the deadline for pilgrims’ data capturing and the commencement of the visa processing phase.

This phase begins in three days, on February 8, 2026.

Mr. Abdallah Awad Alshehri, Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, who anchored the meeting, emphasised mandatory requirements that must be met before any pilgrims’ grouping would be considered satisfactory for Hajj visa processing.

The requirements include the payment of a consolidated guarantee for all pilgrims. Secondly, there must be identification, processing, and payment of Hadaya contracts for all pilgrims requiring it on the Nusuk Masar portal.

In summary, this means that all pilgrims who choose to perform Hajj under the two categories known as Tamattu’i and Qiran must be indicated, and payment for their sacrificial animals (under the rite known as Hadaya) must be made through the Nusuk Masar platform, except for those who choose the option of fasting instead of sacrifice.

Hence, the number of pilgrims who choose to perform the 2026 Hajj under all three categories, Ifrad, Tamattu’i, and Qiran must be clearly identified, with those choosing fasting instead of Hadaya clearly specified and registered on the Nusuk Masar platform.

The third requirement for visa issuance is the conclusion of a medical services contract on Nusuk Masar. This contract must be signed with an accredited medical service provider domiciled in Saudi Arabia.

Finally, among the requirements is the newly mandated backup accommodation contract in Makkah for one per cent of each country’s pilgrims’ quota.

By implication, a country with 40,000 pilgrims will be required to book additional accommodation for approximately 400 pilgrims.

This facility will not be used for accommodation but will serve as a buffer in case of unforeseen circumstances. The accommodation must be booked on the Nusuk Masar platform before visa issuance can commence.

Therefore, all pilgrims and officials who are yet to have their passports captured for the 2026 Hajj risk missing the exercise if they are not captured by February 8, 2026.

In another development, the Saudi Arabian delegation in Nigeria has stressed that the implementation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) on the pilgrims’ passenger-sharing formula of 50:50 between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria will be fully enforced in 2027. For the 2026 Hajj, however, the Kingdom agreed to maintain the concessionary 40:60 formula.

Other discussions centred on improving the Umrah visa experience and curtailing visa violations and overstays in Saudi Arabia.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) requested the names of tour operator companies with a history of absconders for the enforcement of sanctions.

Consequently, tour operators were advised to devise effective measures to ensure that their pilgrims travel and return within the 90-day visa validity period.